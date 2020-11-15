Every so often, a team will have a game where everything seems to go right. Such was the case for the Paris Wildcats on Thursday, who downed Dallas-Lincoln 56-26 on the strength of a first half that was about as close to immaculate as a team can be.
With the win, the Wildcats claimed the bi-district championship, and ensured they’ll be playing in the area round of the playoffs this week.
Everything seemed to be working offensively for the Wildcats in the first half, as the team found the end zone on every single possession it had through the first two quarters.
The first score for Paris came mere minutes into the game, when quarterback Luke Hohenberger connected with receiver Jailen Franklin on a 22-yard pass after Franklin ran a T-seam and caught the ball along the far sideline.
The defense forced Lincoln into a quick three-and-out on the next drive, and it only took the Wildcat offense three plays to score another touchdown. Running back KD Washington put the team in position to score with a gain of roughly 40 yards up the middle. Keyshawn Wallace brought the team even closer to the red zone with a pick-up of eight yards, and then Hohenberger again punched the ball home, this time with a 22-yard pass to Bubba Gray, who caught the ball in the back corner of the end zone.
The offense moved with such efficiency in the first half that not only did Paris score on every first half possession, but they only faced two third downs in the half as well.
“I want to give a lot of credit to the offensive line,” the junior quarterback said. “They gave me the time I needed to make those passes, and really they’re just what made everything click for us.”
Lincoln would score on its next drive with a big 75-yard pass after a blown coverage by the Paris secondary.
Aside from that one miscue, the Wildcats’ defense was every bit as impeccable as their offense, and the Tigers struggled to string prolonged drives together — or even move the chains at all — in the first half.
Paris would score its third touchdown of the opening quarter with roughly two minutes left in the period, as Hohenberger completed yet another pass, this time to receiver Tyrelle Lewis. The extra point attempt was true, and Paris extended their lead to 21-7.
Paris’ next score would come on the first play of their next drive. Running back Zy’kius Jackson found a hole in the Tiger defense and darted through for a 50-yard touchdown.
“We showed how versatile our offense is tonight,” running back Johquan Caldwell said. “We can get it done in a lot of different ways, not just one or the other.”
GiTaeus Young scored the Wildcats fifth touchdown of the half, when he caught a pass from Hohenberger and ran down the sideline.
Paris’ next two scores in the explosive first half was the result of good defense leading to easy offense, as KD Washington came up with an impressive interception on defense, and got all the way to the 13 yard line before being brought down.
With such favorable field position, it was only a matter of seconds before running back Lyric Tredwell leapt over a horde of defenders to cross the goal line and help Paris score its 42nd point of the half.
Not long after, defensive lineman Jadon Hay had another interception for Paris, and with an empty field in front of him, he was able to run the ball easily into the end zone
And just for good measure, Hohenberger added one more score right before halftime, keeping the ball himself and darting into the end zone on a quarterback keeper.
With the game well in hand, the Wildcats rested many of their key starters for much or all of the second half, giving second and third string players a chance to get some playing time.
Even with most of the starters on the bench throughout the second half, Paris still moved the ball well, picking up first downs with players who hadn’t seen much playing time all season long.
The Wildcats didn’t score again, but they’d already built up enough of a lead that Lincoln was never able to cut the deficit below 30.
“I was glad we were able to get those kids into the game and give them a taste of this level of competition,” head coach Steven Hohenberger said after the game.
Luke Hohenberger led the way for Paris offensively, finishing with 106 passing yards on a nearly perfect 6-7 passing, and racking up five total touchdowns. Jackson, Washington and Caldwell split the majority of handoffs in the first half fairly evenly, with the trio tallying 68 yards, 62 yards and 57 yards, respectively.
In total, the team finished with 348 total yards of offense.
After an unfortunate district schedule where Paris was saddled with two losses for games it couldn’t play due to Covid-19 protocols, the Wildcats came into the game hungry to prove that they’re far better than their seeding indicated. Suffice it to say, they did just that.
“I’m extremely happy for our kids and coaching staff,” the head coach said. “With the way district started with those two losses, I’m glad we were able to get into the playoffs and show people what we’re capable of.
“We obviously have much bigger plans than just tonight, but we’re still going to celebrate tonight before we begin to prepare for our next game.”
