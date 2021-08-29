Second year head coach Jarrick Farmer’s young Clarksville Blue Tigers never got their wheels turning in the right direction in their road season opener against the Whitewright Tigers on Friday night. With Clarksville having five freshmen on the team, along with sophomore starting quarterback Johnathan Olguin, on the roster, the host Tigers dominated the contest against the Blue Tigers from start to finish in posting an overpowering 49-0 win.
“They had a few wrinkles, but for the most part we hurt ourselves in the game. It was just us having mental burst after mental burst,” said Farmer. “Everybody just took turns making mental mistakes, and that’s just something we just can’t have, and I’m taking nothing away from them,(Whitewright) they came out executed, and played very well.”
Clarksville, 0-1, found the uphill battle quite frustrating as well, as Whitewright was able to score on several plays with receivers wide open.
“Yes, as you can see, a lot of the scores were wide open, which means that somebody failed to be responsible, in that scenario, and in this game if you’re fundamentally sound, and you’re doing what you’re suppose to do, nobody is left wide open,” Farmer explained.
Whitewright was able to pave the way to victory in an opening quarter during which the lead grew to 21-0. In fact, the home standing team would score on their first five possessions of the game, building a 35-0 lead at the half.
Whitewright senior quarterback Kayden Carraway threw four touchdown passes in the game with completions to paydirt that covered 7, 9, 16, and 33 yards. Whitewright also scored on runs of 1, 3, and 25 yards. The three yard run arrived in the first quarter with the Blue Tigers having already fallen behind 13-0 with 1:06 left. Clarksville proceeded to cough up the ensuing kickoff by way of a fumble on their own three yard line. One play later, a blast up the middle by Whitewright senior running back Colby Jones for a touchdown, and a Carraway conversion pass, gave the home team a lead that Clarksville would not threaten.
The fumble was one of two turnovers committed by Farmer’s troops, while Whitewright did not turn over the football during the four quarters of action, and the home Tigers did not record a punt during the game.
Whitewright did cross the 300 yard mark in total offense, while Clarksville failed to produce 100 yards of offense. Blue Tigers junior running back Naquavus Caesar tallied 56 yards rushing on his seven attempts, including an electrifying 35 yard dash late in the first half.
“Moving forward, I expect us to learn. We’ve got a lot to learn, and we’ve got the footage to refer to. And being a small school, we don’t see many 11 on 11 looks, being that we’re carry 18 kids on the roster including three freshmen on the offensive line, and that’s what we’re dealing with. But there is plenty opportunity for those guys to learn and grow,” Farmer said.
Clarksville will return home on next Friday to face the Linden-Kildare Tigers, and will follow up that contest by hosting Tom Bean on the following Friday.
