The Cooper Dogettes had yet another explosive day on Friday, as they made quick work of the Bland Lady Tigers in a 16-1 blowout.
The team got out to a fast start, with RBIs from Caylee Conley and Gracie Phipps giving the Dogettes a 3-0 cushion in the first inning, but the second inning is where they truly began to take control and gain some separation from Bland.
Heidi Wood drove in teammate Leighanna Donaldson with an RBI single, and then a triple from Presley Limbaugh brought the score to 5-0
Kenzlee Randle, Caylee Conley and Chani Sonntag followed Limbaugh up with successive hits, each one driving in the prior batter.
With Sonntag’s single scoring Conley, the score was 8-0.
Sonntag and Chesney Kinnamon each scored on wild pitches, and the final run of the inning came when Presley Limbaugh found her second hit of the inning, bringing home Wood to score again.
Two runs came home in the third thanks to Bland mistakes, as Wood was beaned with the bases loaded, allowing Gracie Phipps to trot home, and Limbaugh was walked in the next at-bat, bringing another run across the plate.
Two more runs scored in the fourth on a walk and a base hit by Halle Toon.
Chani Sonntag had another dominant outing in the circle, striking out nine in four innings of action.
