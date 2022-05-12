Four Paris Junior College basketball players received post-season honors from the National Junior College Athletic Association Region XIV.
Sophomore Aerihna Afoa of Wichita, Kan. was named All Region XIV Honorable Mention. She had 14.1 points per game, 3.8 rebounds per game, and 35.2 percent for three pointer field goals attempted.
“Aerihna transferred in and had an immediate impact on our program,” said PJC Women’s Basketball Coach Brittany Christian. “Her growth from the beginning of this season to her performance in the Region tournament was tremendous. In light of the injuries we faced and having limited personnel, Aerihna remained consistent and stepped up even more during conference play. She was a steady part of our efforts this season and we’re truly grateful for her efforts.”
Freshman Shaunice Reed of Seattle, Wash. received All-Conference Honors and was named Region XIV Co-Freshman of the Year. Her season included 436 total points, averaged 15 points per game, and she had a season high 33 points. Reed recently signed to continue her education and basketball career at Alabama A&M University.
“Shaunice has been a huge part of our efforts this season,” said Christian. “She plays with an intensity and a passion that is very special, particularly for a college freshman. This year she worked really hard, learned a lot, and was able to flourish individually within the goals and standards set for our team. She has a very bright future and we look forward to the many things she’ll accomplish moving forward. We’re all very proud of her.”
Freshman Koron Davis, of Gary, Ind. was named to the Second Team All Region. Davis averaged 16 points per game and seven rebounds per game.
“Koron had an outstanding freshmen season,” said PJC Men’s Basketball Coach Bill Foy. “He really improved as the year progressed. His rebounding and scoring were instrumental to our success. The future is bright for Koron.”
Freshman Christian Ashby of Houston received Honorable Mention All Region. He made 107 three point shots, had 12.3 points per game, 41 percent for three pointer field goals attempted, and averaged 78 percent in free throws.
“Chris is a real pleasure to coach,” said Foy. “He never complains and has a tremendous work ethic. Defensively, he usually guards the opponents’ best player and without question is one of the best shooters I’ve coached.”
