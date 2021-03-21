For many athletes, basketball is a fun and engaging way to fuel their competitive side. For North Lamar sophomore Pantherette Maddie Walters, it’s something more. When asked to describe her relationship with the game, she responded with four simple words: “Love at first sight.”
Her dedication to the sport is nearly unmatched, and after a phenomenal sophomore season, she’s been recognized as the All-Red River Valley Offensive Player of the Year.
Nearly since birth, Walters has been surrounded by the game of basketball, as nearly all her family members played the game and were themselves fans of the sport.
“I started playing really young — like three or four (years old) — in the small leagues, and ever since then I knew that basketball was something I wanted to do for the rest of my life,” Walters said.
From her family, Walters picked up a fierce competitive streak, and that further her passion for the game, as she said she was driven to not just be the best player she could be, but to one-up her siblings and be the best ball player in the family.
Over the years, Walters has spent countless hours with a basketball in her hands, and as she wraps up a stellar sophomore season, the signs of her dedication to the sport are readily apparent.
There are just a small handful of players in the Red River Valley who demonstrated the ability to put their team on their back when called upon, and no one in the area did it quite like North Lamar sophomore Pantherette Maddie Walters.
On the season, Walters averaged 12.1 points per game, 3.3 assists per game, 5.2 rebounds per game and 4 steals per game.
Undoubtedly, her greatest weapon is her lightning-quick speed, head coach Taqoya Monds said.
“Maddie is the fastest girl I’ve ever coached, hands down,” Monds said. “She’s so fast, and that allows her to get by pretty much anyone who tries to guard her. She spent a lot of time in the offseason working on her ball-handling, and as a result she’s just super explosive with the ball in her hands.”
As Monds said, Walters confounded opposing defenses with unmatched speed and an elite ability to finish at the rim.
“I run a lot to keep my speed up,” Walters said.
Far from a one-dimensional player, though, Walters is a deadly shooter as well.
“I’ve worked a lot on my shot,” Walters said. “After last season, I knew i had a lot of work to do to be a better player, and I knew that one of the things I needed to work on was my shot, so I put in a lot of extra work to get better at it. I tried to focus on shooting off the dribble because it’s hard, so I put a lot of work into that.”
Walters also averaged four steals per game, and of the numerous steals she tallied, a number of them resulted in easy breakaway layups, another key component of her game.
“Maddie is a terrific defender, and it really plays a key role in her offense,” Monds said.
Surrounding Walters in the 2020-21 season was one of the best starting lineups in the Red River Valley, and in particular she formed what Monds likened to a “Big Three” alongside Pantherettes Mylee Nottingham and Cydnie Malone.
If she wasn’t blessed with the plethora of talented teammates that she has, Monds said, Walters could easily average double what she did this past season.
“Maddie has the talent that being a 20-point per game scorer would be nothing for her; she’s a 30-point type of player,” Monds said. “Part of what I’ve been working with her on is getting that killer mindset.
“But also, she’s never been the type of player to chase individual statistics, and she’ll do whatever is necessary to help the team win.”
Her chemistry with her teammates was undeniable, and Walters showed that offense means more than just scoring by leading her team in assists.
“I love all of (my teammates), and we play super well together,” Walters said. “It’s great because I know if I’m ever having an off game, they’re there to pick me up.”
Looking back on the past season, Walters said that one of her best performances — and favorite memories overall — was the team’s upset victory over Liberty-Eylau. Walters scored 19 points in the game, and in typical fashion, did most of her damage by blowing by defenders with her lightning-quick speed.
Another game that sticks out in her mind was actually a loss, when the Pantherettes lost to eventual 1A state champion Dodd City. North Lamar lost by five, but outplayed Dodd City significantly in the second half, including a defensive effort that completely stymied them for long stretches.
“People were saying, ‘Oh you’re going to get blown out,’ and that made us mad,” Walters said. “We wanted to show that we did belong and we could hang with them. That game showed us what we were capable of.”
Looking ahead to next year, Walters said she’s excited to continue to grow and improve, and to help take the Pantherettes to even greater heights.
“I just love the game of basketball, and I can’t imagine ever not playing it,” she said. “I can’t wait for next year.”
