peytonoverton.jpg

PARIS, Texas — Peyton Overton's fourth 3-pointer of the game clinched a 72-70 victory Wednesday for Paris Junior College in a women's basketball game with Weatherford College.

Nykesha Sanders scored 19 points, Overton 17 and Mya Jones 11 as PJC defeated Weatherford for the second time of the season — a nice present for Lady Dragons head coach Brittany Christian on her birthday.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.