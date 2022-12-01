PARIS, Texas — Peyton Overton's fourth 3-pointer of the game clinched a 72-70 victory Wednesday for Paris Junior College in a women's basketball game with Weatherford College.
Nykesha Sanders scored 19 points, Overton 17 and Mya Jones 11 as PJC defeated Weatherford for the second time of the season — a nice present for Lady Dragons head coach Brittany Christian on her birthday.
Four Weatherford players finished in double figures — Briarley Rogers with 16 points, Celise Bobbitt 14, Trinitee Johnson and Mikayla Green with 12 each.
Paris improved to 6-5 on the season, with two of the victories coming over Weatherford. The other win was an 81-67 decision in the Grayson Classic at Denison on Nov. 11. Weatherford fell to 4-4.
The Lady Coyotes led 18-14 after the first quarter, but Paris claimed a 40-33 halftime lead on Overton's two 3's and 5-of-5 free throws and Sanders four field goals, including a 3-pointer.
Weatherford cut Paris' lead to 54-51 in the third quarter behind eight points by Bobbitt. But the Lady Dragons held the visitors off late in the fourth quarter behind three 3-pointers -- the climactic one by Overton and two more by Ziggy Dozier — and 3-of-4 free throws by Jones.
The Lady Dragons' next game is at the Hunt Center at 2 p.m. Saturday against Murray State -- the last game before Paris begins Region 14 play next week. They will host Kilgore College at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday of next week and travel to Brenham three days later to take on Blinn.
WEATHERFORD 18-15-18-19--70
PARIS JR. COLL. 14-26-14-18--72
WEATHERFORD LADY COYOTES (4-4) -- Diana Mozer 0 0-0 0, Ksenija Djoki 2 0-0 4, Hena Spahic-Horton 0 0-0 0, Celise Bobbitt 6 2-4 14, Trinitee Johnson 4 4-8 12, Adreanna Waddle 3 2-4 8, Mary Doyle 0 0-0 0, Deja ALumsden 2 1-2 5, Mikayla Green 3 5-6 12, Briarley Rogers 5 4-6 16. TOTALS: 25 17-30 70. 3-POINTERS: 3 (Rogers 2, Green 1). FOULS: 16. FOULED OUT: None.
PARIS LADY DRAGONS (5-4) -- Mikiya House 2 2-2 6, Ziggy Dozier 2 3-4 9, Ra'nae Tumblin 2 1-2 5, Tyrione Sparks 1 3-4 5, Christina Maze 0 0-0 0, Nykesha Sanders 9 0-0 19, Mya Jones 3 5-6 11, Peyton Overton 4 5-5 17. TOTALS: 23 19-23 72. 3-POINTERS: 7 (Overton 4, Dozier 2, Sanders 1). FOULS: 24. FOULED OUT: House.
