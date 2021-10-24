On Tuesday, the North Lamar Pantherettes scored a big win against the top team in the district, downing Pleasant Grove in four sets. On Friday, the volleyball team kept that momentum going with a dramatic, five-set victory over the second-place team in the district, which happened to be the Pantherettes’ bitterest rivals, the Paris Ladycats.
It was a back-and-forth battle, but North Lamar prevailed in hostile territory, winning 25-21, 24-26, 25-20, 17-25, 15-7.
“I think that energy we got Tuesday night really carried over into this game, and you could see it in the way they came out and competed,” North Lamar head coach Sara Beth Upchurch said.
“Beating PG definitely boosted our confidence,” North Lamar senior Emma Layton added. “But it not only gave us confidence, but it put us in a really good spot for playoff situations, so it was huge.”
North Lamar built up a slight lead out of the gate with strong play at the net, and the Pantherettes were able to maintain that lead by finding well-placed kills and blocks.
The Pantherettes built up a six point lead when a Paris hitting error put North Lamar up 10-4, but the Ladycats were able to fire right back. Punctuated by a perfectly placed kill by Macey McAmis down the line and a tip kill by Asia Johnson, The Ladycats were able to quickly cut the deficit to two.
North Lamar extended its lead back to three with kills by Hannah Titlow and Lauren Dority, and then a few points later, Paris again cut the deficit to one after a long, extended rally when a diving dig by Lilly Lewis led to a perfectly-placed push into the back corner by Eva Vogt.
Paris battled all the way back and briefly took a lead, at 17-16, though the Pantherettes tied the game back up and reclaimed the lead on the two subsequent points, and not long after, Dority closed the set out with a big block on a McAmis attack.
The second set, much like the first, saw the two teams go at it early.
Strong offense by both teams took center stage early on, and the beginning of the second set didn’t feature many long rallies. For Paris, McAmis, Lewis and Asia Moore were the driving force in finding quick kills; and for the Pantherettes, Titlow and Kate Rainey were able to place attacks in just the right spot to wrap points up quickly.
Before long, though, Paris’ attacks began netting points more often than North Lamar, and a thunderous kill threading the needle by Moore gave Paris a 19-13 advantage.
Setter Erica King played a big part in keeping North Lamar in the game as Paris surged, seemingly determined to pick up every ball herself.
“I tried to do everything I could to give our hitters or even the back row a chance to put it away,” King said.
With a 21-16 lead, Paris seemed to have the second set well in hand, before a late push by North Lamar not only got the Pantherettes back in front, but actually gave them the first set point, at 24-23, when a Paris hitting error sent the ball into the net.
The Ladycats rallied though, firing off three straight points — including two on kills by McAmis — to knot the match at one set apiece.
Though neither defense had much of an answer for their opponents’ outside hitters and middle blockers in the second set, the Pantherettes’ defense picked things up in a big way after that.
The Ladycats and Pantherettes traded kills early one; an ace by Vogt gave Paris a 7-6 lead, and then a Lauren Dority attack and a huge block by Roselyn Spencer, gave North Lamar the advantage right back. And that back-and-forth swing is how much of the set went.
Now, though, as the defense picked up the points were much harder for the Ladycats to come by, and many of their points came from errors on North Lamar’s end.
“Defense is probably one of the stronger suits and we just did so good tonight,” Rainey said. “We were getting everywhere, we were being so scrappy and everyone defensively was everywhere.”
Rainey’s defense was sublime, and the senior dove to the floor time and time again to prevent what would otherwise be a point for the Ladycats.
“We’re digging the ball very, very well,” Upchurch agreed. “I thought it was a bit shaky in the very beginning, but then they picked it up. And man, I can’t say enough about our back row. They’re just everywhere, and they leave it all out there.”
“(Paris) kept adjusting, so we had to adjust to their adjustments,” Layton added about the defensive effort. “Our block definitely picked things up and made things a lot harder for them. We just try to pick everything up and keep everything off the ground.”
The two teams were neck-and-neck, but a block from King and Spencer gave North Lamar a 20-18 lead, marking the first time all set that North Lamar led by multiple points, and the Pantherettes only built on that lead. A big spike by Spencer put North Lamar up 24-19, and a couple points later, a well-hit attack by Titlow wrapped the set up, giving North Lamar the 2-1 set advantage.
At the net, North Lamar’s middle blockers began exerting their will, and Lauren Dority in particular gave the Ladycats fits.
“Lauren is the sort of player who wants the ball, wants to be put in the position to make the big plays,” Upchurch said. “A player like that will always have a spot on my team.”
Once again, Paris refused to fold, and answered back with an overpowering fourth set. A 6-7 deficit quickly turned into a sizable lead for Paris, and that was due in no small part to Lewis putting the Ladycats on her shoulders for a crucial stretch, making good use of perfect passes by Vogt to find three huge kills. Lewis finished the match with 20 kills.
When the Paris offense was clicking, the setters were doing a good job moving the ball around, getting several players involved and keeping North Lamar on the back foot.
The Ladycats finished the fourth set off in short order, with Moore continuing her strong play of late with a handful of well-placed attacks, including one down the line to finish the set off.
“We did do a good job moving the ball, but we couldn’t get the kills we needed when we needed them the most,” Paris coach Ashley Green said after the game.
Leading up to the final set, the two fierce rivals had gone back and forth with one another, each making the other work for every point. In the final set, though, North Lamar clamped the pressure down on Paris and ran away with the match in fairly short order.
“That was all because of our mindset,” King said of North Lamar’s fifth-set surge. “We talked about needing to calm down, play our game and just have fun. And that’s what we did.”
The Ladycats didn’t do themselves any favors in the final set either, with a handful of uncharacteristic hitting errors and other unforced mishaps.
“They wanted it more and we gave up a bit in the fifth set and kind of lost our fight,” Green said. “Ultimately, they played the better game.”
McAmis led Paris with 23 kills and Moore had 10.
For the Pantherettes, Titlow led a balanced attack with 12 kills and 14 digs. Lauren Dority finished with 10 blocks, eight digs and eight kills. Rainey had four kills, four aces and 18 digs. King had four kills, 26 assists and 12 digs. Layton had 17 digs and a trio of assists. And Spencer had 10 blocks and five kills.
The victory is a payback of sorts for the Pantherettes, who dropped the earlier meeting between the two heated rivals.
“It felt really good,” Layton said. “We knew we wanted it, and we always try to want it more than anyone else. We came out strong and just played with a ton of energy.”
With the win, the Pantherettes move solidly into second place in the district standings with the postseason right around the corner.
“We’re peaking at the right time… I think we’re playing better than we ever have right now,” Layton said. “We kinda hit a bit of a downhill at one point, but we’re definitely going uphill right now and we’re really confident.”
The Ladycats will face the district-leading Pleasant Grove Lady Hawks on Tuesday with a chance to tie as bi-district champions with a win. If Paris loses, though, they’ll fall into a tie with the Pantherettes for second place, necessitating a tiebreaker between the two teams.”
