LONE OAK - It didn’t take long for the scoring to start Friday night in Lone Oak. The bidistrict matchup between Honey Grove and Harleton had two scores on the first two plays of the game. In the end, though, it was Honey Grove walking away with a 45–6 victory and a date in the Area round of the playoffs.
On the very first play from scrimmage for Harleton, the Warriors defense showed a glimpse of the rest of the game. Kendall Wolfe came around the edge untouched and sacked the Wildcat quarterback. In the process the football hit the ground and was scooped up by Cortney Cooper, who ran it into the end zone for a score. Nick Ottmo made the game 7–0 with an extra point.
On the very next play for the Wildcats, running back Gage Shirts took the handoff and ran it 77 yards to the house. Twenty-seven seconds into the game and the score was already 7–6 and it appeared the crowd was in for a high scoring game from both sides.
That wasn’t the case, though. After that 77 yard run from Harleton, the Warrior defense only allowed a total of 16 yards from the Wildcat offense the rest of the game. They forced three turnovers including the sack fumble on the first play of the game. And they only allowed three first downs for the game.
The Warriors didn’t let up on the offensive side either. Thanks to the tenacious defense and a steady twenty mile an hour wind, the Warriors benefited from great field position the entire game. Ryelan Morris scored on a one yard run at the 9:40 mark of the first quarter that gave the Warriors an eight point advantage.
The next Wildcat offensive possession ended much like the first without a touchdown. Quarterback Carson Wallace was sacked at his 31 yard line. While being tackled, he fumbled the football which was recovered by the Warriors. Two plays later, Ryelan Morris found the end zone once again for a score. Less than four minutes into the game and Honey Grove enjoyed a 20–6 lead.
Taking advantage of the wind, Honey Grove took over at the 25 yard line thanks to a negative six yard punt. Several plays later, on a fourth and seven, Morris completed a pass to Dre Patt that went for a 22 yard score.
The Warriors got the ball one more time with the wind to their back in the first quarter and, once again, took full advantage. This time it was Dion Morris scoring for Honey Grove to make the score 33–6 at the end of the first quarter.
Four minutes into the second quarter, the defense once again stepped up for the Warriors. The Wildcats had the ball at midfield and had the wind in their back. Trying to get back into the game, Wallace dropped back to pass the ball. Dion Morris read the play and picked off the throw for Honey Grove, returning it back to midfield.
Ryelan Morris finished the drive with his third touchdown of the game. The touchdown was setup, however, on a 56 yard run catch and run by Levi Beavers that got Honey Grove down to the one yard line. Morris finished with a team high 92 yards rushing on 12 carries.
The final score from Honey Grove happened near the end of the half. The Warriors special teams blocked a punt and gave the ball to the offense twenty yards out from another score. Anthanie Whittman took the handoff and ran it those 20 yards for the score. The score at the half was the final score of the game as well as they decided to play with a running clock.
With the bidistrict win, the Warriors will play Centerville in the Area Round of the playoffs. That game will be played Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Van High School.
