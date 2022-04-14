The Chisum Lady Mustangs and Grand Saline Lady Indians found themselves evenly matched in a thriller on Tuesday, but it was ultimately the visiting Grand Saline squad that came out on top, eking out a slim 4-3 win over the Lady Mustangs.
A two-RBI single in the top of the first inning would prove to be the difference in the game, though Chisum responded on the opening at-bat of the bottom half of the inning, smacking an inside-the-park homerun that shaved the deficit to 2-1.
Freshman Sophia Rhea hit a two-run blast in the fifth inning, but unfortunately for Chisum, Grand Saline had posted two runs of their own in the prior half-inning on a Chisum error.
Errors plagued the Lady Mustangs throughout the game, as the Chisum defense committed five of them.
Holland was solid in the circle for Chisum, striking out four and allowing just four hits in the loss.
Rhea delivered a multi-hit day for Chisum, and was the only Lady Mustang to do so.
The loss is Chisum’s second loss in district play, though the Lady Mustangs maintain second place in the district, as they currently hold the tiebreaker advantage over the Rains Lady Wildcats, having beaten them previously in the season. Chisum’s next game just so happens to be a crucial rematch with Rains.
