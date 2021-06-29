The Paris Wildcats fell short of their goal to win the state 7-on-7 tournament this past weekend, but they didn’t go down quietly, winning a game before falling and gaining valuable experience in the process.
In the first game of the state competition, Paris pulled out a dramatic, heart-stopping win, downing Lavernia 19-18.
They hit a roadblock in the next game, however, falling to Chapel Hill 20-0.
“Even though we lost, it was a great opportunity and a great experience for our kids,” Paris head football coach Steven Hohenberger said. “And I’m extremely proud of how our kids conducted themselves on and off the field the entire time.”
The games were an early look at what gridiron action will be like for several of the younger players who either weren’t on the varsity squad last year, or didn’t see much playing time sitting behind the upperclassmen, Hohenberger added.
The state tournament highlighted the depth and talent of District 7-4A Region I, as two other teams in Paris’ district — Argyle and Kaufman — advanced to the championship game.
Paris advanced to the state tournament by downing Springtown, Whitney and Stephenville in the state qualifier held earlier this month.
The team’s season will begin Aug. 12 with a scrimmage against Henderson, and the first regular season game slated for Aug. 27 against Arkansas High.
Paris enters the season as the seventh-ranked team in the state across all 4A-D1 teams.
