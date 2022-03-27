Heading into the 2021-22 sports season, fans throughout the Red River Valley were already very familiar with Clarksville senior Amarion Black and what he was capable of on the gridiron, as he’d long since established himself as one of the area’s top football players. What fans didn’t expect though, was to see him explode on the scene and become one of the area’s top basketball players in his first season playing varsity high school hoops.
In his first season of varsity basketball, Black didn’t just lead his team in scoring, but posted one of the best scoring seasons of anyone in the area with a 16.1 points per game average. For his stellar play in just his first season on the team, he has been named the 2022 All-RRV Newcomer of the Year.
While this was Black’s first season playing basketball at a highly competitive level, he noted that he was no stranger to basketball growing up.
“Being from Clarksville, pretty much everyone grows up playing basketball,” he said. “I’d play it with friends growing up and all that, but never really wanted to play competitively. I wasn’t interested in it like that.”
For Black, basketball didn’t hold the same competitive allure as football, as he was drawn to the much more physical, grueling play.
“I tried basketball my freshman year (on junior varsity), but I didn’t really like it, so I dropped it and just focussed on football and track,” he said. “Football is way more physical; there’s no fouls, and I liked that.”
And in football he excelled, using his strength, speed and craftiness to be one of the best running backs in the area and a stellar defender to boot.
All through high school, the possibility of basketball never crossed his mind, until he was entering his final year of high school and decided to join the team at the encouragement of friends on the team.
Once he did join the team, it didn’t take long before he was torching opponents and emerging as a leader on his team.
“I was nervous when I first started because I was new to it, but that only lasted a couple games, and then it started being like football to me,” Black said.
Black’s experience in football actually made him a better basketball player, he added.
“Juking guys in football, it carried over into footwork in basketball — being shifty and getting by your defender,” he said.
Black poured himself into catching up to speed, and well before district play rolled around, he was wowing people.
“Well, he has extreme athleticism and instincts, and that’s something we knew from football,” Clarksville coach Stanford Hill Jr. said. “But it’s his work ethic that made him the player he is this year. Whatever he’s doing, he’s going to work at it until he becomes the best. That’s the type of character he has.”
Hill remembers a pair of preseason tournaments in Van and Mount Pleasant as two of the earliest instances of Black showing what he was capable of.
“We were going up against some good teams with a lot of veterans, and he played extremely well. That was one of the first times I think I stopped and went, ‘He can really do something special.’”
By the time district play was upon the Blue Tigers, Black had solidified himself as one of the area’s top players. His speed allowed him to get by defenders and attack the rim, and he developed his jump shot until he was deadly when left alone on the perimeter.
“I think my best way of scoring was by penetrating, looking to draw contact and finish, and if that’s not there then dish it to one of my teammates,” Black said.
Defensively, Black was stalwart as well. Averaging roughly a steal and a half per game, he played a big role in getting the team out in transition and converting opponents’ turnovers into fast-break offense.
Black was also an incredibly consistent player, with no real lulls or off games over the course of the season, but a few gems where he was especially efficient stick out in his mind when looking back on the season.
One of his favorite personal performances came in the team’s dramatic, upset victory over the district-champion Rivercrest Rebels. Black scored 27 points, including some clutch buckets down the stretch, to lead his team to victory over the Rebels.
“I felt like they were giving me space and I made them pay for it,” he said with a smile. “That was a great feeling because they’re a bit of a rival, and they’d beaten us the last few times we’ve played. It felt good to get one back on them.”
As the season went on, he didn’t just get better at the game, but learned to love it.
“In football, one guy can kind of do his own thing and carry a team, but it’s not like that in basketball,” he said. “In basketball you have teamwork, and I really ended up liking that, how everyone has to work together.”
Black was also pivotal in the revitalization of Blue Tiger basketball. The basketball program in Clarksville is storied throughout the state of Texas, with three state championships, several more trips to the state tournament, and even more to the regional tournament. Prior to 2021, the team had enjoyed a stranglehold on their district for more than a decade, winning district titles and making deep playoff runs on a nearly annual basis.
In 2021, however, the team not only broke its streak of consecutive district titles, but missed out on the playoffs entirely for the first time since the 1980s.
This year, the Tigers got back to their winning ways. They finished second in the district behind just the aforementioned Rebels and added another bi-district title to their expansive trophy case.
The team fell in the second round of the playoffs, but Black says he believes this year’s squad could’ve gone much further. All the same, he emphasized that the season was a successful one for the Tigers to be sure, and said it was a point of pride ensuring that the team’s absence from the postseason the year prior remains a small fluke.
“It felt great, getting us back in the playoffs,” he said.
Now, in hindsight, Black says he wishes he’d played basketball all throughout high school.
“If I could do it all over again, I’d definitely stick with both football and basketball,” Black said.
His coach can’t help but agree.
“I think if he’d played competitively all throughout high school and honed his skill playing AAU ball, the sky would be the limit in terms of what he could accomplish,” Hill said. “Given what he’s done in one year, I think he absolutely could’ve been signing somewhere to play in college right now if he’d been working at it for longer.”
Still, Black said, it’s better late than never.
“I’m really glad I did it,” he said. “It was a great experience.”
