The 2021-22 basketball season is officially underway, and ringing in the new season was a showdown between two Red River Valley teams, the Chisum Mustangs and North Lamar Panthers. Though the Panthers held a lead for most of the first half, it was the Mustangs who pulled away with a big second half, winning 55-38.
North Lamar held a lead throughout the opening two quarters on the backs of good ball movement and crashing the boards.
“I think in that first half, about half our points came from offensive rebounds,” North Lamar coach Jamie Allen said.
For Chisum’s part, poor shot selection led to too many empty possessions, Chisum coach Brian Temple said.
The slim Panther lead was maintained throughout most of the second quarter, until the very final seconds when Evan Wood found teammate Ashton Fleming in the corner for a clutch 3-pointer as the half drew to a close, giving Chisum a one-point lead heading into the break.
Throughout the first half, North Lamar’s Isaiah Aceveto did a strong job directing the team’s offense, and Blake Hildreth provided a strong physicality in the paint.
The tides turned in the third quarter, as the Mustangs held North Lamar to just three points. Offensively, Chisum guard Zaquavious Price took over, scoring 16 second-half points and using his speed to get to the rim.
“The biggest problem in the first half was that we were settling for way too many jump shots,” Temple said. “We began attacking in the second half.”
Defensively, the team stepped up as well, with Wood drawing an incredible six charges in the second half, and Jett Petkus drawing three as well.
Price and Keaston Lawrence pressured the North Lamar ball handlers with excellent on-ball pressure, and Aiden Petkus provided a boost of defensive energy off the bench as well.
“Our offense just became way too stagnant in the third quarter; I think we attempted three field goals the entire period,” Allen said. “We weren’t moving the ball crisply at all, and I think we had about nine turnovers in the quarter alone.”
Allen also pointed to poor free throw shooting as a cause of falling behind.
“You just can’t miss that many free throws and expect to beat good teams,” he said. “You could tell it was the first game of the season, and the season is a long one. We’ll get better, and I know the guys are already eager to get back out on the court and clean this stuff up.”
