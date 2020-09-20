The Cooper Bulldogs began district play with a bang on Friday, as the team earned a convincing 32-9 victory over Celeste with strong play on both sides of the ball.
Going into the match, Cooper knew it had to work to contend with the Celeste Blue Devils’ speedy receivers, and they certainly succeeded in doing so.
“We came out and started strong, and we executed our gameplan extremely well,” Bulldogs head coach Rod Castorena said. “Celeste is a speedy team, and our gameplan was to stop their perimeter guys from getting space and really hurting us. And I think we did that with some good defense.”
Offensively, Castorena said, the Bulldogs executed with efficiency thanks in large part to the high level of play from slotbacks Collin Ingram and Markell Smith, and running back Chase Morales.
In the second half, he said, wide receiver Jayden Limbaugh asserted himself, recovering a fumble forced by Erick Zapata and running it back for a score.
“They all did a great job of stepping up big when we needed them most and executing,” Castorena said.
Another Celeste fumble was forced by Bulldog Clay Sepulveda, which was then scooped up and run back for a big gain by Smith.
While the team got a great deal of its offense and defense from some expected veteran leaders, it also saw strong play from some less expected sources as well.
“We had some players who’ve been quarantined, and so we thought it’d be best to use some of our younger, less experienced guys since they’ve been in practice the past week and putting in the reps,” the head coach said. “They all did a really good job, and I’m proud of them. They never played like the moment was too big for them.”
In particular, Castorena pointed to Jacob Jones and Zach Helms as two less-experienced players who shone on both sides of the ball.
The game was still close going into halftime, with Cooper leading 12-3 after two quarters of play. It was in the third quarter, however, that the team really started to create space between them and the Blue Devils.
Celeste scored a touchdown to close the gap to 12-9, but that would be as close as they would get, as Ingram found the end zone shortly thereafter to stretch the lead to 19-9.
Castorena said he was proud of the way his players cut back on turnovers, a problem which had been nagging them so far this season.
Statistics were not available by press time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.