As some of Y'all may have read in my introductory column (or via a web search for those more akin to snoop sleuthing online), I'm a college football fanatic and super pundit. As we transition into a new era here at The Paris News, I'll be writing a sports column each week focused on college football — Paris Pigskin Preview.
Now, as some may also know, I'm a diehard Ohio State Buckeyes fan. Don't let that fool you, though, as I full well know that Texas high school football is the best in the nation and the collegiate pigskin action in the Lone Star state is some of the best around our grand country.
On to this week's picks!!
The Longhorns are riding a wave of momentum after a thrashing unlike any before of the Oklahoma Sooners. The 49-0 victory over OU has left UT fans in a semi-delirious state of excitement that has hopes high for a surge to the Big12 title game and sweet bowl match-up.
Barring some real craziness, it is somewhat safe to say that Texas is highly likely out of the race for a spot in the four-team college football playoff, but a jewel-like New Year's Day bowl would be a huge accomplishment for this team.
To get there, things get real this weekend with an afternoon trip to Stillwater to take on Mike Gundy and the Cowboys of OSU. This is never an easy trip, as the rabid Pokes fans will be especially riled up as the Burnt Orange players take the field.
The key to this game for me is simple: Texas cannot fall behind and play catch-up.
If the Cowboys get out to a two score lead, their stout defense and more-than capable offense will no doubt shut the garage door on UT's hopes for a big road win.
Quarterback Quinn Ewers cannot rest on his OU laurels, and must have a solid game throwing the ball and avoiding negative plays.
Coach Steve Sarkisian would also be wise - as I've said the past two years —to RUN THE BALL more with Bijan Robinson. Pounding the rock with one of the best backs in the nation allows the Longhorns to keep opposing offenses off the field as well as wind down the clock. As OSU is a quick-strike offense, limiting their chances is the best course of action to achieve a W.
All that said, I'm actually not confident UT can do the above needed things to claim victory. I see a resurgent Cowboys team rise up at home to keep their ship on the course to the conference title game.
My Pick: Oklahoma State 43, Longhorns 34
Fickle Aggies hope for 'W' at Gamecocks
The Texas A&M Aggies have flummoxed faithful fans for the past two seasons, and 2022 has been no different. Highly-paid coach Jimbo Fisher has not lived up to his copious coin paychecks, and despite a great upset win in 2021 over 'Bama, 8-4 campaigns just ain't going to cut it down in the CSB micro-region.
Saturday night, the Aggies travel to the low country where a dangerous and increasingly talented South Carolina Gamecocks squad lies in wait.
This is a tough, precarious away game for the Maroon Goons, as Shane Beamer is building an SEC power slowly, but surely.
The 'Cocks have a stud QB in former Sooner Spencer Rattler, who leads a fascinating offense that is making more noise than expected considering the below average offensive line play exhibited this season from USC.
A trio of talented tight ends, some new blood from the transfer portal at wide receiver and mobility to escape the pass rush from Rattler have led to a 4-2 season for South Carolina.
At home, this team is very tough. This game is somewhat of a revenge situation, too, as the last time A&M visited the Gamecocks, it was a total beatdown of epic proportions. I expect that loss from several years ago to motivate Beamer's men this Saturday night.
Look for Rattler to go insane, tossing three touchdowns to three different players while running for two more TDs as the Gamecocks get the big win at home.
My Pick: Gamecocks 38, Aggies 27
The big morning game features two undefeated teams: surprising Syracuse at powerhouse Clemson. The Orangemen have a great QB/RB duo as well as a stout defense, all led by rising coach Dino Babers. We all know how great Clemson has been the past 10 years, and after a dismal 2021 campaign, things are back on track for the Tigers.
My Pick: Clemson 43, 'Cuse 23
Ohio State and Iowa both had a bye week last Saturday to prepare for the teams' first rematch since the Hawkeyes dissected the Buckeyes in 2017. That 2017 loss was the second of that year for OSU, and officially knocked them out of contention for a spot in the playoffs. Now, it is time for revenge. Iowa has the worst offense in the nation, and while the UI defense is stellar, so are the Buckeyes on offense.
My Pick: Ohio State 65, Iowa 17
Out West, in the more-competitive-than-imagined Pac12, undefeated UCLA looks to down the Ducks of Oregon.
Bruins head coach Chip Kelly returns to the city that he first rose to glory in, Eugene, as the UCLA squad seeks to remain unbeaten.
This is a big game for the conference, as under the new format, divisions are gone and the two best teams will square off in the title game. It'll be a shootout with little defense.
My Pick: Bruins 44, Ducks 42.
- Jeff Forward is the new managing editor of The Paris News. He loves college football, apple pie, Texas barbecue and America. He never puts ketchup on a bratwurst, either.
