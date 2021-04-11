The Cooper Bulldogs baseball team was firing on all cylinders Friday, scoring 22 runs in an 11-run rout of Honey Grove.
The Bulldogs scored in every inning but the first, including seven in a big fourth inning.
Hunter Horton led the way with four RBIs, and Tanner Houchins, Colin Ingram, Spencer Garcia, Ryan Thornton and Canon Ingram all finished with multiple RBIs as well.
Statistics for the Warriors were not available by press time.
