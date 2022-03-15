Last week saw several Paris Wildcats and North Lamar Panthers punch their tickets to the state powerlifting meet, as both schools had strong showings in the regional meet.
From Paris, Jakovi Dabbs, Satchel Swain and Jariah Moore were all crowned region champs in their respective weight classes, and teammates Patrick Roland, Kadyn McDonald and Jonathan Jones will join them at the state meet, as they impressed with second-place finishes.
And from North Lamar, Luke Elrod advanced with a second place finish.
Dabbs, competing in the 123 lbs. weight class, lifted a total of 990 lbs., lifting 345 in the squat, 215 in the bench press and 430 in the deadlift.
Swain, in the 312 weight class, lifted a grand total of 1,630 lbs. He managed to lift 700 in the squat, 385 in the bench press and 545 in the deadlift.
Moore, in the 198 weight class, lifted a total of 1,300 lbs. He lifted 505 in the squat, 310 in the bench press and 485 in the deadlift.
Roland lifted 1,290 in the 194 weight class, with 505 in the squat, 285 in the bench press and 500 in the deadlift.
McDonald, in the 165 weight class, finished with a total of 1,220 lbs. He lifted 460 in the squat, 260 in the bench press and 500 in the deadlift.
And Jones, in the 148 weight class, lifted a total of 1,170 lbs. He finished with 475 in the squat, 235 in the bench press and 460 in the deadlift.
“”We have a few seniors who have stuck to the process for four years, and they are exceptional kids,” Paris head powerlifting coach Matt Green said. “Our juniors and sophomores are fitting into the mould as well.They show over breaks and on holidays to train. They trust what we as coaches whether that’s to pull back and rest or pick it up and push.”
And for the Panthers, Elrod, in the 130 weight class, lifted a total of 1,005 lbs. He finished with 375 in the squat, 210 in the bench press and 420 in the deadlift.
