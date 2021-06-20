Leadership is often something that comes with age and experience, and so in watching the Cooper Bulldogs play in 2021, someone might be excused for thinking Canon Ingram is years older than he is. Because despite being one of the most reliable players on the team, and blossoming into one of the team’s leaders on the field and off, Ingram was just a freshman.
In his first year of high school baseball, Ingram batted an impressive .378, finished with an on-base percentage of .481 and scored 23 runs. For his excellent level of play, he has been named the 2021 All-Red River Valley Newcomer of the Year.
Ingram first began playing baseball around the age of five, and took an immediate liking to it. He played the sport for a number of years, establishing himself as one of the best in his age group, but eventually stepped away from the game for that very reason.
“I stopped playing around sixth grade or so because it wasn’t really competitive enough for me,” he said. “When I got back to high school, I figured I’d start back up because I knew that now I’d feel challenged again. I’m glad I did, because it turned out to be a pretty great season.”
Though he’d spent some time away from the sport, returning to the game was seamless for him. Head coach Joey Chastain said that has a lot to do with Ingram’s athleticism and skill, but said that his mental toughness is just as important.
“His competitive drive is exceptional,” Chastain said. “The kid refuses to be beat, and he’s always looking for ways to get better. I saw that in the very early stages of the season when I wasn’t sure if he was going to be on varsity or JV, and he showed that he definitely belonged on the varsity squad. He wants to be the best, and that’s why he had the year that he did.”
Ingram has an eye for the ball and a bat speed that sets him apart from other underclassmen, Chastain said.
“He’s got athletic abilities that few high school athletes have, and for him to have it at this age is special,” Chastain said.
With his solid fundamentals, Ingram found himself on base a high percentage of the time he stepped up to the plate. And once on base, he was one of the most aggressive base runners in the area, racking up stolen bases.
“As soon as he gets to first, he wants to get to second,” Chastain said with a laugh. “Sometimes I’d joke with him, like, ‘Dude, catch your breath; you don’t have to take off the very next pitch,’ but again, I think that’s just a testament to his will.”
Another of the Bulldogs’ leaders was Ingram’s older brother, Colin. As the season wore on, the two siblings developed something of a sibling rivalry, pushing each other to even greater heights.
“Early on we didn’t really (have a rivalry),” Canon said. “Over time, though, we kind of developed one because he was batting .400s, I was batting .400s. … We’d see who would have the most hits, who was playing better, trying to outdo each other.”
Looking back on his freshman season, Ingram points to the first game against Honey Grove as one where he felt he was playing his best. In the game, he drove in three of his team’s 12 runs and scored two of his own.
“I was getting on base, was stealing,” he said simply.
Cooper’s young team exceeded all expectations this year, winning a bi-district championship and upsetting several teams throughout the year. With the added experience, Ingram said he thinks the Bulldogs can make a playoff run deep into the regional rounds in 2022.
Looking ahead to the future, Ingram said he hopes to continue improving by working on his swing and his fundamentals.
“Canon is a special kind of player,” Chastain said. “He’s a guy that, with the way he pushes himself in the weight room and his mental toughness, he can do anything he sets his mind to. I really feel like the sky’s the limit for him, and it’s exciting to see.”
