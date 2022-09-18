The Cooper Bulldogs have shown this season that they have a penchant for quickly erasing deficits, and on Friday they continued that trend, coming back to win after trailing 14-0 through the first quarter.
Things started promisingly for Cooper, as the defense forced a quick three and out, followed by a drive that seemed to be going well. However, the drive was cut short when Cooper fumbled and gave the Pirates the ball with good field position.
Later in the quarter, they again coughed the ball up, leading to another quick Collinsville score.
“We had those two turnovers right away, and then (Collinsville) went for an onside kick that worked out, so it was really as if we turned the ball over three times in that one quarter,” Cooper head coach Rod Castorena said. “You’ve got to give Collinsville credit, though. They’re a tough team and very well-coached. They’re probably the toughest team we’ve played so far in this pre-district schedule.”
Cooper got on the board in the second quarter, when quarterback Colin Ingram ran the ball in from about 40 yards out with a burst up the middle on an option play.
Then, on the very first play from scrimmage of the second half, Colin Ingram’s younger brother Canon Ingram found just a sliver of space and burst through for a 60-yard touchdown run. However, Collinsville answered back with what would end up being their last touchdown of the night to reclaim a 21-7 lead over Cooper.
While the offense found some big plays from players like Colin Ingram, Canon Ingram and Adryean Finney-Mapps, what really turned Cooper’s fortunes around in the second half came on the defensive side of the ball, Castorena said.
Both Colin Ingram and Sean Patel had crucial second-half interceptions that not only halted what looked to be scores from Collinsville, but also set up scoring drives for the Bulldogs.
“Our defense sealed it for us,” the head coach said.
Trailing 27-21, Colin Ingram came up with a pivotal pick, which led to a Cooper drive that was finished off by junior Markell Smith’s touchdown from just a few yards out.
“Colin is a four-year varsity player, and his versatility is a huge asset,” Castorena said. “He does a great job piloting our offense as QB, but defensively he can play as an outside back, and he’s got experience as a corner and safety. He really is a great player to have on your roster.”
Seth Goodson also had a big tackle that halted what looked to be a surefire Collinsville touchdown in the third quarter.
Finney-Mapps scored the go-ahead touchdown to put his team up 27-21, and Colin added one more score in the fourth quarter for good measure.
“We weren’t executing like I would’ve liked, but we found a way to win, and that’s the most important thing,” Castorena said. “We’re undefeated now, and I’m happy with the level we’re playing at. Heading into district, we’ve got to continue working hard. We can’t take anything for granted because while these preseason wins are nice, the slate is wiped clean when district play starts.”
Tommy Culkin is managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.
