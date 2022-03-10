It wasn’t always pretty, and certainly didn’t come easily on Tuesday night at R.L. Maddox Stadium, but the North Lamar Panthers soccer team was ultimately victorious against the New Diana Eagles, prevailing 3-2 on senior night.
While the game ended with the Panthers relieved to come away with the win in regulation, the game opened with them firmly in control. In the early goings, the Panthers dominated possession, and peppered the New Diana goal with shots.
For much of the opening half, the New Diana defense did a good job in keeping North Lamar’s shots from reaching the back of the net, but they were unable to get any momentum going offensively.
North Lamar finally got on the scoreboard with about 12 minutes left before halftime, and they did so with a flurry of offense.
It was freshman Isaiah Acevedo who got the scoring going, rifling a shot into the bottom left corner of the Eagles’ goal putting his team up 1-0.
Just about two and a half minutes later, Acevedo added to the lead with his second goal, this time using his speed to outrun all Eagles defenders en route to a fairly uncontested goal.
“Isaiah is just explosive,” North Lamar head coach Justin Stout said. “He’s a sparkplug and he’s got no quit in him. He plays hard and I’m really glad he came out and gave me a chance to coach him this year, and I think the sky’s the limit for what he can do.”
Again just a few minutes later, Panther Aidan Quezada put an exclamation mark on the half, receiving a perfectly-placed cross pass and heading it into the back of the goal, giving North Lamar a 3-0 lead.
“We were dominant in that first half,” Stout said. “We were quick to the ball and making good decisions. … We had some opportunities that we didn’t convert, but we were playing really well.”
Things got interesting in the second half, however. The majority of the half was a stalemate, with neither team able to make much headway. But as the game wore on, balls that were in the first half being won by North Lamar started going New Diana’s way.
With the Eagles getting more and more looks at the goal, they finally paid off with just under 10 minutes left in the game, as they scored two quick goals to pull within 3-2.
“We got sloppy there at the end,” Stout said simply. “We let them stick around, and that’s not something you can do against good teams like this. We played sloppy the first time we saw them and ended up losing that one. … We sometimes fall into the trap of playing really well in the first half and then just sloppy in the second.”
Still, though, Stout acknowledges that the team is in a good position as district play starts to wind down and a playoff berth appears more and more assured.
“That win was big for us, we really needed that one,” he said. “This team is good enough that they can win every game, and you’re starting to see them realize it and get that mindset.”
The win also meant that the Panther seniors won their final home game of their careers, and Stout thanked them for what they’ve meant to the North Lamar soccer program.
“I’m thankful to them for allowing me to coach them and really embracing me and what I’m trying to do,” the first-year coach said. “They’ve set the bar for North Lamar soccer that the next several classes will look to follow.”
