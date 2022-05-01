The North Lamar Pantherettes’ first two games in their bi-district series against Lindale were each fraught affairs, winning the first by just one run before dropping the second in another close battle, losing by two. Saturday’s third and decisive game featured no such drama.
With a bi-district championship on the line, North Lamar’s bats showed up in a big way, jumping on Lindale out of the gate and cruising to a dominating 12-2 victory.
It took just one at-bat for the Pantherettes to draw first blood, as Emery Reaves reached base with a lead-off bunt, proceeded to steal second and third base, and then came home on a wild pitch to the next batter, Emma Layton.
Layton would go on to score in the first, along with teammate Claire Stewart, thanks to a line drive to deep center field by Sloane Hill.
Hill went on to have an utterly dominating performance in the win. She was perfect at the plate, batting 4-for-4 on the day, and she drove in half of her team’s runs with a whopping six RBIs.
Her most emphatic hit was a solo home run that got the scoring started in a three-run third inning. Her blast was followed by an RBI from Sydnee Bankston, who scored Pantherette Hannah Kent, and a run scored by Kate Rainey off of a Lindale error.
Another run was added in the fourth courtesy of another Hill RBI, this time on a double to deep left field that scored Claire Stewart.
The Pantherettes ended the game early with a five-run fifth, finding RBIs from Danika Heuberger, Stewart and Hill.
Every single Pantherette with an at-bat reached base in the game, with Stewart and Heuberger joining Hill with multiple hits.
Stewart pitched the entire game, scattering six hits across the five innings.
The Pantherettes will face the winner of Mabank and Caddo Mills in the area round of the playoffs.
