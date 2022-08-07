To say the Prairiland Lady Patriots have experienced success on the volleyball court in recent years would be a gross understatement. With a handful of district championship trophies in the past few seasons — including an undefeated run through district last year — the Lady Patriots have established themselves as one of the top programs in the Red River Valley. And they don’t plan on letting that change any time soon.
“I think we’re actually going to exceed what we accomplished last year,” senior setter Chloe Raley said. “I know that’s a big thing to say, but with everything I’ve been seeing, the passing has been so much better and the hitter-setter connections are already a lot better, too.”
While the Lady Patriots aim for the same success, things will undoubtedly look different on the court for several reasons. The primary reason is the simple fact that a new head coach will be helming the team: Terry Lambert.
Most recently serving as the head coach at Chester, Lambert’s previous coaching positions have included Lockhart, New Diana, Houston-Foster, New Waverly and more. Looking to move closer to family, and having heard of the prestige and pride in the Prairiland volleyball program, the coach said he jumped at the opportunity when he saw the job open up.
And though the time he’s spent with his new team has been relatively brief thus far, he’s already got his players’ trust.
“Obviously we loved (former head coach Emily Vanderburg), but I feel like we’re bringing a lot of new stuff and a very different style of play this year,” Raley said.
The immediate respect, Lambert said, goes both ways.
“I have just been so, so impressed with the coachability and the adaptability of the girls,” Lambert said. “I’ve coached a lot of teams — a lot of really good teams — and I’m not sure if any of them were as intelligent and understood the game as well as this group.”
Lambert has brought a new style of play to the Lady Patriots — one that Raley said is more aggressive and up-tempo.
“The speed, I think, is going to surprise some people,” she said. “Normally we’ve run standard fives and stuff, but this year it’s going to be a lot faster.”
The team is losing two big seniors from last year’s squad, as Abi Farmer and Ali Sessums — the reigning All-RRV Offensive Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year, respectively — head off to college. But the team still has plenty of talent that’ll make them a formidable force.
Anchoring the team is Raley, who has proven herself to be not just one of the best setters in the Red River Valley, but one of the top overall players. With elite passing, the ability to put the ball down with thunderous kills when called upon and a service game that is second to none, it’s safe to say that much of her team’s success will depend on her level of play.
“When I got here, people came up to me and told me, ‘You know, you’ve got one of the best players in the area,’” Lambert said. “Our game is going to flow through Chloe; as the setter, she really is like the quarterback of our team. And she’s just so versatile and does so many things at a high level.”
But Raley is not the only Lady Patriot who can make an impact. She is joined in the setter position by Hanna Cope, a gifted setter in her own right who can deliver pinpoint passes to hitters on any side of the court.
Senior Kyndal Yaross is scrappy defensively while also being able to place the ball right where she wants to. But to Lambert, what makes Yaross important are the intangibles.
“She’s every coach’s dream,” he said of Yaross. “If you ask her to do something, she’ll do it without question. And she internalizes everything you tell her. If you tell her to fix something, she’ll fix it and you know you won’t have to worry about it again.”
Last year, Ryleigh Sims burst onto the scene and proved herself to be one of the best newcomers in the area, shining as a middle blocker. This year, she looks to be even better.
“Ryleigh has gotten so much better,” Raley said. “She’s getting better at placing the ball, finding the holes instead of just sending it straight down.”
There are going to be some newcomers looking to make an immediate impact, including outside hitter Addi Bettis, whose ability to hammer the ball far exceeds her age, and Ava Sessums, another skilled and versatile setter.
Though Prairiland has won either a share or sole possession of the district crown each of the last two years — only dropping one district game over that stretch — they’ve hit a playoff roadblock, losing to Callisburg in the area round both years.
“I’m sick and tired of losing to Callisburg,” Raley said.
For Lambert, the key to getting over that hump is to prime his squad for opponents much tougher than Callisburg.
“I think this group is capable of a deep playoff run,” he said. “Who is the team to beat in our region? That’s Gunter. If we set them as the goal, and work to get on their level, then Callisburg and Rains and those other teams will take care of themselves.”
