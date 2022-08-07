IMG_4068 copy.JPG

Prairiland Lady Patriot Chloe Raley has established herself as one of the top returning setters and overall players in the Red River Valley. She looks to play a big role for them in the coming year. 

 Tommy Culkin/The Paris News

To say the Prairiland Lady Patriots have experienced success on the volleyball court in recent years would be a gross understatement. With a handful of district championship trophies in the past few seasons — including an undefeated run through district last year — the Lady Patriots have established themselves as one of the top programs in the Red River Valley. And they don’t plan on letting that change any time soon.

“I think we’re actually going to exceed what we accomplished last year,” senior setter Chloe Raley said. “I know that’s a big thing to say, but with everything I’ve been seeing, the passing has been so much better and the hitter-setter connections are already a lot better, too.”

Tommy Culkin is managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.

