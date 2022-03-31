The Paris Ladycats played well, especially on the defensive end of the field, but they ultimately fell in their area round soccer game against Henderson 2-0.
“We held them to just one goal for pretty much the whole game,” Paris coach Jennifer Beeler said. “Our defense played really well. Offensively, we had shots that just didn’t find the back of the net. It was one of those days.”
Beeler said the strong play defensively was made even more impressive as the game wore on and various defenders, such as Elizabeth Harper, started playing up to give the Ladycats more opportunities to score.
“When we pulled Harper up, the defense was held down by just (Yulianna Medina), (Jocalyn) Leija, Christina Knight and Emma Woodard. They were fantastic,” Beeler said.
Looking back on the season, Beeler said the Ladycats can hold their heads high for all they’ve accomplished.
“We started the season with some really strong performances and won some great preseason tournaments, then we did really well in district and then won a bi-district titlem” she said. “This was a successful season all around.”
She thanked the team’s senior class for all they meant to the program over the last four years.
“These seniors are some of the best athletes to ever come through Paris High School, but what’s most impressive is their character. I can’t wait to see the women they become after they graduate.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.