LayupbyRoselynSpencer.jpg
JOE WATSON

Things started off slowly for the North Lamar Pantherettes. In the end, though, they were walking off the court with a 61–53 win over Sherman.

Sherman jumped out to an early first quarter lead. Cydnie Malone’s basket early in the first quarter was the only points North Lamar could manage until Maddie Walters knocked down a free throw halfway through the first quarter. By the end of the first, Sherman pushed their way to a 17–8 lead.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.