Things started off slowly for the North Lamar Pantherettes. In the end, though, they were walking off the court with a 61–53 win over Sherman.
Sherman jumped out to an early first quarter lead. Cydnie Malone’s basket early in the first quarter was the only points North Lamar could manage until Maddie Walters knocked down a free throw halfway through the first quarter. By the end of the first, Sherman pushed their way to a 17–8 lead.
During the second quarter, the Pantherettes started their comeback. North Lamar got the comeback going with an offensive put back by Heavenly Johnson after a missed shot. Alee Andrews got in the action with a blocked shot and a layup. By the time the quarter was over the Pantherettes outscored Sherman 19–9. North Lamar enjoyed a one point lead thanks to a buzzer beating layup by Walters.
“We’ve got a lot of new faces on that varsity team,” head coach Brittney Tisdell said after the game. “For us to stay with it and keep fighting, I was very proud….it was easy for a lot of kids to throw in the towel. Looking at that score and letting them run away with it. We didn’t. We came back and got control of it.”
The third quarter started much like the first quarter. Sherman jumped out to a 41–30 lead after going on a 13–3 run in the first four minutes of the quarter. North Lamar tried to claw their way back, but only managed to score 10 points in the third. Roselyn Spencer led the way with five points in the quarter.
Trailing 48–37 after three, North Lamar outscored Sherman 24–5 in the fourth quarter with two of Sherman’s points coming with 28 seconds left in the game. Heavenly Johnson scored nine of her 18 points in the fourth quarter. She also had another blocked shot in the quarter as well.
“In that second half, I didn’t sub her,” Tisdell said about Heavenly Johnson’s performance. “She was working in there. I’m very proud of her for her varsity debut tonight. She scored 18, but I told her she prevented way over 18 ... a big part of it was she didn’t let (Sherman’) have an opportunity to score. Preventing those shots and then her capitalizing on the shots she got with the rebounds and putbacks. I thought she did a great job for us tonight.”
Johnson led the team with 18 points. Malone added 15 while Spencer had 12. Maddie Walters added 10. Alee Andrews had four while Natalie Washington finished the scoring with two points.
