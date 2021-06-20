The Rivercrest Rebels had a historic season this year, blazing through the regular season before making it further in the playoffs than any team in program history had gone before. Though the Rebels were dangerous from the top of their lineup to the bottom, a pair of seniors — Will Grider and Chris Randolph — powered the team with simply jaw-dropping play. For their excellence on the field, the pair have been named 2021 All-RRV Co-MVPs.
Will Grider
“Jack of all trades” is a term that gets bandied about a lot, used to describe someone who can do a wide variety of work. In the realm of baseball in the Red River Valley, there’s nobody who better fits that term than Rivercrest’s Will Grider.
At the plate, Grider was one of the very best hitters in the Red River Valley. His .422 batting average, .529 on-base percentage, 35 hits, 33 RBIs and three home runs all rank among the best in the area.
Not content to just be one of the best hitters around, though, Grider also established himself as one of the best pitchers in the area too. He finished the season with an ERA of 1.49, 95 strikeouts, and a WHIP of less than 1, at just 0.8.
Grider got into the sport at a young age, as he grew up practically inundated by the game.
“My mom played college softball, it was a huge part of her life, and so got me and my brother into it very early on,” Grider said. “Even before we were playing competitively, like on a team, we were in the backyard playing.”
Grider began playing competitively in the Dixie League at the age of four and hasn’t stopped playing since. As he’s grown up in and around the game of baseball, Grider said it’s responsible for many of his lasting friendships.
“I wouldn’t be the person I am today without baseball,” he said simply.
Grider also made a name for himself on the gridiron for the Rebels, spending his first few years on the football team as a running back and then excelling at quarterback in his senior campaign. And though he said both sports hold a special place in his heart, Grider admitted baseball holds a spot slightly more special than football.
“I only ever played football here,” he said. “The Swamp is the only stadium I’ve ever called home. But I’ve played baseball for so long, and it’s brought me so many friends.”
As a Rebel, Grider has been a part of some of the baseball program’s historic moments. As a sophomore, he was part of program history when the team advanced to the regional quarterfinals for the first time. And heading into his senior year, he knew possibilities were high for his team.
“I was thinking state championship,” he said. “I knew we had a really good team, and that if we all stayed focused, it was a real possibility. That was the goal last year, before we got cut.”
On a mission, Grider turned in a sensational season that won’t soon be forgotten.
“The thing that sticks out most about Will is how much he loves the grind,” former Rivercrest head coach Rick Connot said. “He loves the grind. He’s always the last one to leave practice, and when we aren’t practicing as a team, there’s a pretty good chance you’ll find him at the batting cages by himself.”
That hard work had tangible results, as Grider was one of the most imposing batters in the Red River Valley.
Of particular note are the three home runs he hit, tied with teammate and Co-MVP Chris Randolph for most in the area. His batting average of .422 was the fourth best in the area too, and the rest of his offensive numbers were equally elite in 2021.
“The funny thing is that I was not much of a hitter before this year,” Grider said. “Coming into my senior year, I thought to myself, ‘If there’s ever a time when you’re going to put it together, it has to be now.’”
“Watching him develop over the last four years has been really fun,” Connot said.
As a pitcher, he was perhaps even more dominant this season. Grider primarily turned to two pitches — a blistering fastball and a diving curveball — to do most of the damage from the mound, though he also had a sharply-breaking slider he could utilize too.
Grider’s velocity was elite, particularly on his fastball, but it wasn’t what made him the unstoppable pitcher he was.
“I think the most important thing is location, and that was something I prided myself on,” he said.
And indeed, Grider’s precision was impeccable, able to pepper the strike zone with pinpoint accuracy, delivering the ball directly in the waiting glove of catcher Zane Dees.
With his fastball-curveball combo, Grider liked to pitch to contact, relying on his stalwart defense to back him up,
However, he also punched out more than his fair share of batters himself, as his 95 strikeouts ranked among the best in the Red River Valley.
Looking back on his senior campaign, Grider pointed to his game in the regional semifinals against Alto as one of his best pitching performances, in no small part because of who the performance came against.
“After the game people were telling me that was the hardest they’d seen me throw all year, but the velocity didn’t even strike me; what stood out most to about that game was my location,” Grider said. “They really had a hard time making any contact, and they were the best team we’d faced up to that point. When you get that far in the playoffs, every team is really good.”
And truly living up to the moniker of a jack of all trades, Grider also excelled in the outfield when someone else was pitching.
“He was a great fielder,” Connot said. “He covered a lot of ground, was able to get a good read on the ball, and because he had such a strong arm, had a few plays this year where he threw a guy out from the outfield.”
Grider was a big part of why his team was able to advance to the regional finals for the first time in program history. A consummate team player, though, he’s quick to deflect praise to each and every one of his teammates.
“It was a great season, and I’m so proud of what we accomplished,” Grider said. “We didn’t get a state championship, but I hold my head up high for what we were able to do and the legacy we left for Rivercrest baseball.”
Chris Randolph
Entering the 2021 season, Randolph knew his team had the potential for great things. They’d made program history during his sophomore season by advancing to the regional quarterfinals, and his junior year looked like it was shaping up to be truly special before the coronavirus pandemic cut it short.
“I knew that if we all played like we were able to then we’d be tough to beat,” Randolph said. “The way things ended last year because of Covid just made me want to work harder, because now we wouldn’t get another shot at it.”
Randolph’s hard work paid off, as he was utterly dominant. He finished the year with a batting average of .420 and an on-base percentage of .555. He racked up 37 hits. three of which were home runs. He drove in 38 RBIs and crossed home plate himself 42 times.
“Chris’ bat was huge for us this year,” Connot said. “He stays within himself and is incredibly disciplined at the plate, and that’s why we saw the numbers we did from him this year.”
Randolph was first introduced to the game of baseball by his parents, and he said he took an immediate liking to it.
“I remember when I was a really little kid, one year I got a plastic tee with a plastic ball,” he said with a laugh. “That was it; I was hooked.”
The more Randolph played the game, the more he fell in love with it. Finally, by the time he reached the end of his high school career, it was safe to bet that if he wasn’t in school then he was working on his game.
“I was pretty much in the batting cage every chance I got, just always to perfect my swing,” he said.
The time and effort Randolph put into honing his game did not go unnoticed by the coaching staff at Rivercrest, and Connot notes that Randolph is one of the hardest workers he’s ever had on his team.
His dedication to the sport paid off, and resulted in a spectacular career with the Rebels, capped off with an unstoppable senior season.
And not only could he hit for average, evidenced by his batting average that was fifth-best in the Red River Valley, but he could also hit for power. His three homers were tied for the most in the area this past season, alongside Grider.
And the home run total is just the tip of the iceberg on Randolph’s power.
Randolph’s 37 hits were the most on the entire team. And incredibly, more than half of those hits — 20 of them, to be exact — were extra base hits.
“That’s really impressive, but I’m not even sure if that surprises me,” Connot said. “What that says to me is that Chris has got gap-to-gap hitting, and has a willingness to hit the ball where they’re pitching.”
“I was always looking to hit to the gap,” Randolph said. “But I didn’t know that more than half of my hits were extra-base hits.”
Early in the season, Randolph wasn’t hitting the ball quite as well as he would have liked. His problem was only exacerbated by a minor injury he sustained while sliding into a base, Connot added.
To get his productivity up, he spent even more time practicing, and adjusted his swing to be even more efficient.
The alteration paid off, Randolph said, and he gives a lot of the credit for his sensational senior season to the improved swing.
“I tightened it up, and cut back on a lot of extra motion in it, trying not to be as long in my load and quicker to the ball,” he said. “Around the second half of district is when I really started to pick it up. I had a slower start to the year than I would’ve liked, but I finished strong, I think.”
“I think the way he was able to adjust his swing and change his approach as a senior says a lot about him,” Connot added.
The improvement is seen not just in how Randolph improved from the start of the season to the end, but in how he improved over the course of his four years as a Rebel.
During his sophomore year, Randolph batted just above .300. It was a good season, to be sure, but Randolph knew he could take his game to the next level.
“I definitely improved over my time with Rivercrest. From my sophomore year to my senior year, I increased my average by over 100 points.”
It’s not just with a bat in his hands that Randolph shines, either. As the team’s second baseman, Randolph was stellar defensively, evidenced by his fielding percent above 95%.
“For the last four years, I never had to worry about second base,” Connot said. “That was a real luxury.”
Looking back on the past season, Randolph said some games that stick out most to him are the two playoff wins against Alto.
Randolph played the role of the hero in the second game of that regional semifinal series, as he delivered the go-ahead two-run double in the sixth inning that allowed the Rebels to win by one run.
“It did seem like all season long, when we needed a big hit, he was the guy who would come through in the clutch,” Connot said. “He never shied away from the big moments.”
And it was that hit which propelled the Rebels into the regional finals against Garrison. Though their playoff run ended there, Randolph said it is not lost on him what his team was able to accomplish in their stellar 2021.
“We’re leaving a legacy and setting a new high standard at Rivercrest, which means a whole lot to me,” he said. “Now, every baseball player who comes through here is going to try to get further than we did.”
