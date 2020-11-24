Every so often, a team will get so hot that it seems like every shot being put up finds the bottom of the net. That was the case Monday for the Paris Wildcats basketball team, who coasted to a dominating 104-42 victory over the Chisum Mustangs.
Paris jumped out to a big lead early and never looked back, as the Wildcats found themselves up 16-5 in the opening minutes of the game thanks to efficient scoring in the post by Jaelyn Lee and Braylon Mickens, as well as quick transition buckets by guards Garrius Savage and Jeremerious Morgan.
Morgan was also lethal from downtown, nailing a trio of threes in the first quarter alone.
For Chisum, Levi Weems had a strong opening quarter, draining a pair of three pointers that helped the Mustangs keep the score somewhat close in the early goings, and he had a pair of blocks on a single Paris possession.
Mustang Evan Wood pulled the score to 27-13 at the end of the opening quarter when he drained a three pointer from the corner with mere seconds left on the clock.
Lee took over for Paris in the second quarter, and the Mustangs had no answer for the versatile 6’7” guard. Lee scored 15 points in the second quarter, with his points coming in a variety of ways; three pointers, post-ups, mid-range jump shots and free throws, he scored on the Chisum defense in nearly every way imaginable.
On the other side of the ball, Chisum struggled to find points of its own in the second period, as a stingy Paris defense forced turnover after turnover and prevented easy looks at the basket.
The Mustangs didn’t score in the second quarter until roughly midway through the period, when Brayden Brown knocked down a mid-range jump shot
“I think our defense was really good tonight,” Paris head coach Billy Mack Steed said. “Everything started defensively because there were a lot of turnovers in the first half that turned into transition points.”
Paris reached the 50-point mark on an and-one by Lee, and he added to the lead just seconds later with a thunderous, two-handed dunk.
Just like in the first quarter, the Mustangs cut into the lead in the closing seconds when Chisum guard Zaquavious Price nailed a buzzer-beating three before halftime, though Paris had by that point built up a huge 56-20 lead.
Chisum came out of the halftime break looking refreshed, and managed to stay even with Paris through the first few minutes of the third quarter.
Paris, for their part, were playing with just seven athletes, as a handful of the team won’t be available until after the football season ends. Despite the depleted bench, Steed said he didn’t think fatigue was a major factor in the game.
“No, I don’t think fatigue was the reason we got sloppy there for a bit,” he said. “We did have a couple of guys get tired in the first half but they were back by the second half.”
Lee again had his way offensively in the third quarter, and heading into the final quarter, Lee alone only had two fewer points than Chisum’s whole team.
Savage and guard Micah Jenkins each led the way for Paris in the final quarter, scoring eight apiece.
Paris scored its centennial points on a triple by Tyre Tucker, and then added a few more by Savage and Tucker for good measure in the closing minutes.
All game long, Paris was electric beyond the three point stripe, which Steed said was encouraging to see.
“If you can shoot the ball like that, you can win a lot of games,” he said.
Every Wildcat who scored finished in double digits. Lee led the Wildcats with 28 points. Savage also crossed the 20-point threshold, finishing with 23. Jenkins had 15, Morgan had 14, Mickens had 13 and Tucker finished with 11.
For Chisum, Weems finished with 10, Wood had nine, Price had eight, Ashton Fleming scored six on a pair of second half three pointers, Keaston Lawrence had five and Espn Blyton and Brown each scored a pair.
