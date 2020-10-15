The Chisum Lady Mustangs volleyball team looked dominant as they stampeded past Grand Saline. They won 25-22, 25-21- 25-7, but the match was even more one-sided than the score suggests.
“We were really in control all three sets,” head coach Laura Nickerson said. “We got our rhythm back in this match.
“We tried some new things in the second set and probably gave them at least 10 points there.”
Emmy Williams and setter Carly Bell were in perfect sync throughout the match, and the two repeatedly connected for kills, Nickerson said. Chloe Prestridge also played strong at the net, racking up kills and blocks.
In the third set, Peyton Holland found success at the service line, serving 14 straight points. For the match she finished with eight aces.
Williams had nine kills and four blocks. Prestridge had seven kills, five blocks and an ace. Holland had a kill and nine digs. Kelsea Ball had 11 assists, three aces and five digs. And Bell had 10 assists, two aces and four digs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.