Vball-5.jpg

Prairiland Lady Patriots Addi Bettis, left, and Maebry Parris leap up to block a Hughes Springs attack in their team’s three-set win on Tuesday.

 Kevin Watson/Special to The Paris News

It wasn’t always pretty, but the Prairiland Lady Patriots managed to win their volleyball home opener with a straight-sets victory over Hughes Springs on Tuesday, winning 25-17, 25-22, 25-9.

In each of the three sets, the Lady Patriots opened things up by surging ahead to a fast lead. In the first two, however, those leads slowly evaporated as uncharacteristic miscues and errors were all too common.

