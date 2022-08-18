It wasn’t always pretty, but the Prairiland Lady Patriots managed to win their volleyball home opener with a straight-sets victory over Hughes Springs on Tuesday, winning 25-17, 25-22, 25-9.
In each of the three sets, the Lady Patriots opened things up by surging ahead to a fast lead. In the first two, however, those leads slowly evaporated as uncharacteristic miscues and errors were all too common.
In the first set, Prairiland jumped out to a fast 5-0 lead, thanks in large part to the aggressive serving out of the gate by setter Chloe Raley.
That would become something of a pattern for Prairiland, as Raley had an excellent game from the service line. Over the course of the match, she racked up eight huge aces.
“Putting Chloe Raley on the service line is a pretty safe way to get a run started,” Prairiland head coach Terry Lambert said with a chuckle.
“I’ve worked on serving my whole life and personally I think it’s one of my stronger qualities as a volleyball player,” Raley added. “When I get back to the service line, I block everything else out and I just think, ‘This is just me and I can do this.’ There isn’t much individual stuff in volleyball, but serving is one of them.”
Despite the five-point cushion, Hughes Springs began chipping into that lead fairly quickly, aided by three straight service errors on Prairiland’s part.
More and more points started going Hughes Springs’ way, with a fair amount of them resulting from miscommunications on Prairiland’s fault, as the Lady Pats would leave wide sections of the court open for easy kills.
After Hughes Springs cut the score to 7-5 in Prairiland’s favor, Prairiland managed to maintain a lead of two to three points for much of the remainder of the set.
Another mistake brought Hughes Springs to within two points at 16-14, when the ball was set to no one, and the Lady Patriots watched the ball fall to the floor.
Despite the struggles in the first set, there were plenty of highlights as well. Raley and Kyndal Yaross keyed a nice run to close the set out, and a big Yaross kill stretched Prairiland’s lead back up to five points for the first time since the start of the set. Just a few points later, Prairiland libero Lanna Riney found a nice kill from the back row to put her team up 21-16.
Much to the chagrin of Lambert and his squad, though, the errors didn’t just continue in the second set, but worsened.
“The second set was particularly sloppy,” he said. “That whole set, I expressed to them that that can’t happen to Prairiland volleyball. It was sloppy on reads, we didn’t manage free balls at all and our two setters did not play to the level that I know they’re capable of.”
For as bad as things got in the second set, they once again started out very much in Prairiland’s favor.
A terrific diving dig by Riney ultimately led to a well-placed kill by Yaross, and on the very next rally Prairiland freshman Addi Bettis hammered the ball to the floor, putting her team up 9-3.
Prairiland stretched its lead to 10-3 before Hughes Springs started capitalizing on some more Lady Patriot mistakes.
“I think sometimes when we play teams with a slower pace to the game, we tend to fall behind a bit,” Raley said. “It’s a mental thing that we’ve got to work on.”
A bit later in the set, an ace and a kill by Raley, as well as kills by Bettis and Maebry Parris, helped Prairiland stretch its lead up to 20-12.
Things got interesting after that, though. The Lady Pats let multiple balls drop, seemingly thinking they were headed out of bounds, and other errors soon had Hughes Springs and Prairiland deadlocked in a 21-21 tie.
Hughes Springs never did manage to take the lead, though. On the very next point after tying things up, Hanna Cope made a nice push ahead on the second hit to retake the lead and ultimately help her team hang on to win the set.
In the third set, the Lady Pats came out like a team possessed. Bettis crushed the ball for big kills on two of the first three points of the third set, and Katelyn Cornmesser added a kill to give Prairiland a quick 3-0 lead.
Minutes later, Prairiland went up 9-0 thanks in large part to three straight aces by Raley.
“That third set was much better,” Lambert said. “They cleaned up a lot of the sloppiness, and we were able to very quickly take control.”
“After seeing the score of the second set, we knew that it should not have been that close at all, so we were just determined to go out there and play our game.”
Raley ultimately led the team with 10 kills, 11 assists and her eight aces. Yaross had seven kills and eight digs, Bettis finished with six kills and Lanna Riney had eight digs. Cope led the team with 13 assists.
