The game between the Clarksville Blue Tigers and the Gladewater Bears on Tuesday night in the Clarence L. Nix Jr. gym in Clarksville was a true battle between two teams in search of their first win of the season. The game remained close for almost all four quarters before the Bears created some distance down the stretch in the final period to claim a 60-51 victory. The win lifts Gladewater to a 1-2 season mark, while the Tigers now stand at 0-3.
Clarksville has played all three games thus far without a full complement of players on the team, but in the game against the Bears, the Tigers showed remarkable improvement over their performances in the opening two games of the season at Atlanta and Hooks.
The Tigers held slim leads at the end of the first and second quarters, and entered the final period tied 41-all with Gladewater. The Bears scored the first bucket of the fourth on a driving layup with 7:14 left to gain a 43-41 advantage. That bucket spelled doom for the Tigers as Clarksville would not gain the lead again. The Blue Tigers fell behind 45-41 before Zion Banks scored to again pull first-year Clarksville coach Chris Carter’s Clarksville team to within 45-43. And with 4:57 remaining A’zarrion Presley added a free throw as the Blue Tigers trailed 45-44.
It proved to be an uphill battle for Carter’s troops in the fourth, as the Bears pushed their advantage to 60-48 with 45 ticks left on the game clock.
The teams engaged in all-out war from the start as Clarksville relied on the scoring of Presley and Nikereion Marcy to help ignite the Tigers attack, while Kollin Lewis was able to bury four three pointers in the initial half for Gladewater. Marcy nailed three of the Tigers six three pointers in the game during the first half.
The Blue Tigers opened the game with a 12-6 run, and Devin Scales’ three pointer moved the first period Clarksville advantage to 18-13 before the quarter ended with the runnin’ Tigers on top 18-16.
With 2:05 left in the first half, Lewis scored on a drive to deadlock the game at 23-all before Marcy scored for the Blue Tigers on a beautiful floater in the lane to once again give the Tigers the lead at 25-23. But it was Lewis who buried a three pointer to allow the Bears to take a 26-25 advantage before Zion Banks was true with a putback with :48 remaining in the half. The basket gave Clarksville a slim 27-26 advantage at the intermission. The teams combined for nine three pointers in the first half with the Tigers knocking down five.
The third quarter produced three ties, and the greatest lead in the period was four points that arrived on three occasions during the quarter for Gladewater.
Gladewater was led in scoring by Lewis who recorded a game high 23 points.
Presley was top scorer for the Tigers with 19 points, while Marcy contributed 15 points.
