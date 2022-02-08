The Cooper Dogettes improved to 9-0 in district play on Monday, strengthening their hold on the top spot in district 15-2A with a 48-41 road win over Alba-Golden.
The Dogettes got out to a fast start thanks in large part to a big opening quarter from guard Madison Murray, who scored nine points in the opening quarter, helping Cooper build a 15-8 lead in the opening frame.
Murray would ultimately finish with 12 points, as would Bayleigh George, who bookended the game with an equally-strong quarter, scoring eight of her own in the fourth.
Chani Sonntag scored six, Caylee Conley had five, Journi Ingram finished with four and Presley Limbaugh scored three.
With the win, the Dogettes solidify their place atop the district standings. They will face Clarksville in the bi-district round of the playoffs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.