Last season was a rough go of things for the Cooper Bulldogs, but after growing as a team, the team expects to see noticeable signs of improvement in the coming year.
The team struggled in district play, and the key culprit was a lack of experience. Only one player on the team, Jayden Limbaugh had experience playing major minutes of varsity basketball.
“We did struggle last year, but I think a big bright spot is the experience we got,” head coach Lee Valdez said. “And we really did get better each week, got more basketball savvy, even if it didn’t show it in the record book.”
But though the team struggled to put up wins, one thing that can’t be said for that team was that it wasn’t athletic. The Bulldogs were practically spoiled with top notch athletes, and that isn’t likely to change this year.
Limbaugh emerged as one of the most prolific scores in all of the Red River Valley last season, which was partly out of necessity. This year, he doesn’t expect to shoulder such a big scoring burden. Players who are expected to make big leaps include Chase Morales, Tristin Weathers, Noah Ramos and newcomer Colin Ingram.
Weathers, who could have a much bigger role scoring the basketball this season, proved his worth last year as a stellar defender.
“Tristin was our defensive player of the year,” Valdez said. “Even though he’s 5’8”, we had him guard that 6’8” kid from Winnsboro. He’s that type of kid.”
“A lot of the team plays football, which is great because it means we have a really physical team,” Limbaugh laughed. “Sometimes they need to learn to be a little less physical for basketball.”
