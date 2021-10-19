paris isd logo

There wasn’t much drama as the Paris Ladycats downed Pittsburg in three sets, winning 25-10, 25-19, 25-16.

Macey McAmis led the way with 14 kills and 13 digs. Lilly Lewis added 10 kills, 20 digs and 17 assists;  Asia Moore added eight kills and Eva Vogt had a team-high 18 assists.

Tommy Culkin is sports editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6972 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.