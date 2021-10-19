There wasn’t much drama as the Paris Ladycats downed Pittsburg in three sets, winning 25-10, 25-19, 25-16.
Macey McAmis led the way with 14 kills and 13 digs. Lilly Lewis added 10 kills, 20 digs and 17 assists; Asia Moore added eight kills and Eva Vogt had a team-high 18 assists.
