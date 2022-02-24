An old rivalry was renewed on Tuesday night when the Clarksville Blue Tigers and Cooper Bulldogs met in a bi-district round playoff game. Cooper finished second in District 15-2-A, while Clarksville was the third place finisher in District 16-2-A. The crowd present for the game was treated to a thriller as the Blue Tigers managed to pull away in the final quarter for a 53-45 win. The final margin of victory turned out to be the greatest lead for either team in the ballgame.
Clarksville will move on to face Celeste this Friday in a second round game that will have a 7:00 p.m. start time on the campus of Sulphur Springs High School. Celeste beat Collinsville on this past Monday night to advance.
It was a contest in which foul trouble certainly played a huge role, particularly for Clarksville. The Tigers’ junior shot blocker Jayden Reed-Rose spent several valuable minutes on the bench after picking up his second personal foul just a couple minutes into the first quarter. He would join fellow teammates Na’Quavus Caesar, RK Minter and Isaiah Scott in finishing the game with four personal fouls. Caleb Anderson was the lone Bulldog player to end the battle with four personal fouls.
“I don’t think it was really a challenge tonight — once again it was just our mental state,” Scott said. “We just have to regroup as a team, but other than that, we had the game-we just had to focus up.”
The teams entered the final period of the Bulldogs’ season tied at 37-37, and Cooper drew first blood in the quarter when Colin Ingram scored on a driving layup with 7:27 left, but the Bulldogs would can just six additional points through the remainder of the game. Reed-Rose answered with a drive into the lane, deadlocking the game at 39-39 at the 6:53 mark.
For Clarksville, Amarion Black, a senior, produced the go-ahead bucket when he recorded a steal and layup with 6:37 left, giving Coach Stanford Hill Jr.’s team a 41-39 lead. Cooper would not regain the lead, as Black would can eight of his game high 16 points in the final period, while also producing key steals.
“When we stay positive then we always get a run going and get back in the game. I trusted my teammates and I knew that they would get the rebounds in the second half, so I was just running down the court and getting the open layups,” Black said. “The next game we’re going to go positive and play hard. Win or lose we’re always going to stay positive and play as a team.”
Black would miss a layup off the break, but through his relentless effort, he managed to score on a put back, lifting Clarksville to a 43-39 advantage at the 5:44 mark. The Bulldogs drew to within 43-41 thanks to a Colin Ingram jumper with 5:07 remaining. But the Tigers would answer the call with Reed-Rose scoring in the low post, and Minter adding a basket inside, followed by Black’s coast to coast layup, that pushed the Blue Tigers advantage to 49-41 with 2:53 left.
Coach Erik McNairy’s Bulldogs would manage to cut the deficit to 51-45 when Noah Ramos nailed a jumper with 47 seconds remaining, but Black again scored off the break, ending scoring in the game with 38 ticks left.
The game started slowly with Minter putting the first points on the board with 6:51 remaining in the first period. Clarksville would eventually build an 8-3 advantage when Jamarian Williams swiped an in bounds pass and raced in for a bucket with 2:42 left in the first period. The Tigers would move to a 13-5 lead when Caesar recorded an old-fashion three point play with :50 remaining in the first, before Cooper ended the frame by canning the final four points to move to the second trailing 13-9.
Clarksville enjoyed six-point leads on two occasions in the second quarter, the final arriving when Williams recorded a steal and Black scored off the break, giving the Blue Tigers a 19-13 advantage with 5:26 left in the initial half.
The Bulldogs were not phased, as Cooper charged back to take a 22-21 advantage when Alfred Wilkerson scored on a put back with 2:04 remaining in the half. Wilkerson came off the bench to end the night in double figures with 11 points, nine of which arrived in the first half.
Clarksville managed to tie the game 22-22 thanks to a free throw from Caesar with 1:14 remaining, but a free throw from Markell Smith, and Tanner Houchins’ banker off the glass from the right corner with 20 ticks left, sent Cooper into the dressing room leading 25-22.
“At halftime, I told them to just calm down and play. I mean, we were the better team. We are just young, and just jittery. I don’t know, if we ever play to where our mental capabilities match our physical capabilities, then we’ll be an awesome team. That’s what I’ve been preaching to them all week long,” Hill explained. “People have been waiting for us to grow up mentally. It’s hard to reel them back in when they start thinking negatively, so we try to slam the door on that.”
Period three also proved to be close. The Bulldogs built a 27-22 advantage when Wilkerson was true with a pair of free throw attempts at the 6:13 mark, but Williams drained a three pointer eight seconds later to close the gap to 27-25. Cooper would continue to fight off the Blue Tigers’ charge in the frame, and held a 37-34 lead with under a minute remaining in the quarter. Clarksville reserve, Octavio Resendiz delivered for the Tigers, as his steal resulted in his own three pointer from the left corner with under a minute left in the quarter. The huge basket would send the teams into the final period tied.
Clarksville made just six of 13 free throw attempts in the game, but knocked down three long distance bombs, with Black, Resendiz, and Williams all making three point field goals. The Bulldogs made 11 of 22 free throw attempts, and did not make a three point field goal.
“They pulled it out tonight and it was a good thing to see them come together with it. They kept being positive, and kept hanging in, but we have got to get better if we want to continue playing in the playoffs. We will get better! That’s not an issue. And so, I’m proud that we hung in there and came back,” Hill said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.