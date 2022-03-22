Paris Ladycat Ashley McGuire and a number of teammates earned their way into the state powerlifting meet, held last week in Corpus Christi, and proved they belonged with a stellar showing.
McGuire earned her way onto the winners’ podium with a third place finish, but she was far from the only Ladycat to shine. Diana Farfan placed fifth, Macey McAmis finished with an eighth place finish, Jaidah Franklin and TK Marshall each placed ninth and Mikesha Shorters also finished with a top-10 placing at 10th.
McGuire, competing in the 148 weight class, medalled with a grand total of 830 lbs. lifted. Her bench press of 165 lbs. was a personal record, and she also lifted 335 on her squat and 330 on her deadlift.
“Ashley’s performance at state is just more proof of how determined and gifted she truly is,” Paris head powerlifting coach Matt Green said. “It’s no secret she works hard and is committed to academics and athletics, being a Division I soccer recruit, but she continues to push herself every day and that’s what we all love about her.
“She leaves no room for complacency and is always working to be better.”
Farfan’s fifth place finish in the 105 weight class saw her lift a total of 585, lifting 230 in the squat, 130 in the benchpress and 225 in her deadlift.
McAmis, in the 132 weight class, lifted 300 on her squat, 165 on her bench press and 325 on her deadlift for a total of 790.
Jaidah Franklin lifted a total of 870 in the 181 weight class. She finished with 330 in her squat, 185 on her bench press and 340 in the deadlift. Meanwhile, Marshall — in the 114 weight class — lifted a total of 745. She had 295 on her squat, 185 in the bench press and 265 on her deadlift.
Shorters, in the 123 weight class, lifted 315 on her squat, 130 in the bench press and 310 in the deadlift for a total of 755.
“I’m proud of all the girls we have and I feel blessed to get to work with the kids we have,” Green said. “Diana Farfan did an outstanding job as well, placing fifth as a junior who also devotes her time and effort to track.
“With the other girls being multi-sport kids and finishing top 10 in the state is nothing short of impressive. Competing during a soccer season and being competitive strength-wise is no easy thing.”
