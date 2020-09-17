Though it took some last-minute planning, the Chisum Mustangs will take the field Friday night against the Frankston Inidans after Cumby — Chisum’s previous opponent — withdrew from the game.
“There’s a website that coaches use to find games in situations like this,” head coach Darren Pevey said.
The Indians enter the game with a 1-2 record, and share a district with Union Grove and Linden-Kildare,
The away game will have a kickoff of 7:30 p.m.
“I know they can pull the rug out from under us at any time, and I just really wanted to make sure these guys had every opportunity the could to play this year,” Pevey said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.