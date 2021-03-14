Buddy Baseball
Buy Now

A player for the Buddy Baseball Bombers team grabs the ball from his buddy in a previous game.

 File / The Paris News

Buddy Baseball, hosted by the Red River Valley Down Syndrome Society and the Paris Optimist Club, provides opportunities for local athletes with intellectual and physical disabilities to participate in America’s past time.

Registration to take part in the 2021 season ends today, and families can register online at www.parisreach.org/buddy-baseball.

Tommy Culkin is sports editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6972 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.