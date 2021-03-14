Buddy Baseball, hosted by the Red River Valley Down Syndrome Society and the Paris Optimist Club, provides opportunities for local athletes with intellectual and physical disabilities to participate in America’s past time.
Registration to take part in the 2021 season ends today, and families can register online at www.parisreach.org/buddy-baseball.
