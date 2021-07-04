The Paris Junior College soccer program has been in a state of flux in recent years. But with the hiring of new head coach Fernando Arellano to lead the men’s and women’s teams, the school has a proven winner to help revitalize soccer at PJC.
As a collegiate soccer player, Arellano proved himself to be a stellar defender playing for Richland College, the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley and the University of the Southwest, twice helping his teams advance to the national championship game.
After shining on the field, he quickly proved he was capable of making an impact on the sideline. He returned to his hometown of Sulphur Springs to briefly coach his high school alma mater’s team, and then made the leap to collegiate coaching.
He was an assistant coach at Alderson Broaddus University for a time, and then became the head coach at Southwest Virginia Community College where he led both the men’s and women’s teams, just as he’ll do for the Dragons.
“One of the things that really stands out is his terrific work ethic,” PJC athletic director Bill Foy said of Arellano. “He comes here with a great deal of accomplishments, and we think he’s going to recruit hard and really help elevate soccer at PJC.”
As a coach, Arellano said his philosophy and approach has always been to help develop his players to be better people as well as better athletes.
“My philosophy is to academically and athletically build them, and to guide them and help them build character on the field and off the field, as well as being better, well-rounded players.”
In games, Arellano puts a strong emphasis on maintaining possession and limiting opponents’ chances.
“I want to take control of the game and not lose it,” he said. “To me, keeping the ball and valuing it is one of the most important things.”
Looking to the future, Arellano said he’s looking forward to building a team of athletes from East Texas and helping to elevate the collegiate game of soccer in the region at the junior college level.
In fact, he said, the chance to coach in Northeast Texas was a major factor in helping the Sulphur Spring native to decide to take the job.
“I hope I can build a team with local talent and help bring attention to East Texas soccer,” Arellano said. “A bunch of really great East Texas players get overlooked, and I want to be able to help them and give them the opportunity that they need.
“I’m excited to be back in Texas and I’m ready to start moving forward.”
