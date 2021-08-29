The start to the Cooper Bulldogs’ 2021 football season wasn’t a dominating showing, but it was certainly an exciting one, as the team from Delta County won 25-23 in heart-stopping fashion over Grand Saline.
“We made some mistakes, but we’re a young team and we played with a whole lot of effort,” Cooper head coach Rod Castorena said. “You can’t be upset with the level of effort my guys played with today.”
The two teams were locked in a defensive battle early on, and at halftime, the Bulldogs trailed 7-9 in a lowscoring affair. The team’s lone touchdown came earlier on a long run by senior Matthew Langley.
“Matthew had a great game,” the head coach said. “He ran for well over 100 yards and had two touchdowns as well.”
Castorena pointed to a slew of turnovers that plagued the team.
“We had one play where we were running the ball and fumbled it when we were two yards away from a touchdown,” he said. “We kept getting momentum and then giving it right back.”
The team turned things around in the second half, though, and were able to push ahead early on in the half.
Castorena pointed to the work done by newly-minted quarterback Colin Ingram as a leading reason for his team’s come-from-behind victory.
Ingram, who was a stellar receiver for the Bulldgos a year ago, took to his new role as the field general like a fish to water.
“He was out there reading the defense, making good decision,” Castorena said. “He did a great job.”
As the game began winding down, defense took center stage for Cooper.
“Grand Saline tried an onside kick late in the game and they got it,” Castorena said. “Our defense held strong and they didn’t score, though.”
And then, with the game still very much in the balance, Ingram had the play of the game with a clutch interception to preserve the win.
“That was huge,” Castorena said. “If that pass gets caught, they have a chance to win the game. That really sealed the win for us.”
Joining Ingram with an interception was fellow senior Noah Ramos, who picked off what would have almost certainly been a Grand Saline touchdown if the pass had found its mark.
“I think the big thing was our defense as an entire unit really stepped up,” Castorena said. “I can’t say enough about the work that they did.”
Cooper will next be in action Friday, Sept. 3 at home against Collinsville. That game is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.