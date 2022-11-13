colin ingram aotw

NAME: 

Colin Ingram

SCHOOL: 

Cooper

YEAR: Junior

STATS FOR WEEK OF 1/31: Ingram was his team’s go-to option last week in the Bulldogs’ win against Boles. He finished with a game-high 19 points, half of which came in a big second quarter that helped the Bulldogs pull away.

WINNSBORO - With Colin Ingram at the helm, the Cooper High School Bulldogs continued their winning ways blasting Hawkins High School Hawks 55-6 in a Class 2A playoff game Thursday night.

Ingram was all over the field on both sides of the ball with a 68-yard touchdown run and another pass for a TD as his Bulldogs knocked the Hawks from postseason play. On defense he accounted for one of three Bulldog interceptions and was in on six tackles with one solo and five assists.

David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.

