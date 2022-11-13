WINNSBORO - With Colin Ingram at the helm, the Cooper High School Bulldogs continued their winning ways blasting Hawkins High School Hawks 55-6 in a Class 2A playoff game Thursday night.
Ingram was all over the field on both sides of the ball with a 68-yard touchdown run and another pass for a TD as his Bulldogs knocked the Hawks from postseason play. On defense he accounted for one of three Bulldog interceptions and was in on six tackles with one solo and five assists.
He attempted only four passes but all were completed. He ended up with 69 yards through the air and a whopping 203 yards on the ground in seven attempts. He also had four rushing touchdowns as the Bulldogs improved to 11-0 on the season.
His brother, Canon Ingram, also had a good night in the rout of the outmanned Hawks. Canon, playing as a slotback, rolled out 70 yards rushing in four carries for a little more than 17 yards a carry. He also was on the receiving end of a pass that was good for 24 yards.
Sean Patel caught the other three passes from Colin Ingram with one of them going in for a touchdown.
Jackson Fogelberg and Markell Smith accounted for the other two rushing Bulldog touchdowns.
Zach Harper was a thorn in the Hawk’s offensive side as he alone took down ball carriers on two runs and assisted on another 10 tackles.
Fogelberg had one tackle and assisted on another eight, while teammate David Roush assisted on seven tackles as the Bulldogs cruised into the next round of playoffs.
The Bulldogs racked up 528 yards with 459 coming on the ground while the Hawks managed only 152 yards on the evening.
During the regular season, the Bulldogs and Hawks played two common opponents.
The Hawks lost to Boles 26-22 and Hooks blanked Hawkins 40 to 0.
The Bulldogs won their games with Hooks, 21-14, and Boles, 52-0.
The Cooper Bulldogs are making their 40th trip through the playoffs, but are not ranked as one of the top teams in Texas.
Cooper High School will next face the 10-1 squad from Corrigan-Camden High School. The teams, whose mascots are both Bulldogs, will meet Friday at Bruce Field in Athens, Texas with kickoff set for 7 p.m.
David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.
