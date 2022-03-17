Everything seemed to be working for the Prairiland Patriots in their district-opening win over Grand Saline on Tuesday and they easily handled the Indians 12-2.
While it didn’t take Prairiland long to take control of the game, it was actually Grand Saline that drew first blood, drawing two walks and hammering a double into the outfield to take a 1-0 lead off Patriots’ starting pitcher Caleb Jameson.
“Oftentimes when teams score on great pitchers, they do it in the early innings before the pitcher’s really had a chance to settle in,” Prairiland head coach Chris Peacock said. “You saw that a bit tonight, but Caleb was able to settle in and had a great game.”
And Jameson did ultimately settle into a stellar performance. The first-inning hit he gave up was one of just two hits the Indians would have all game, and he struck out 12 batters across the five innings.
Prairiland got on the board, and took the lead, in the second inning when Rylan Berry hit a two-RBI double, scoring Jacob Veal and Brooks Morrison.
The Indians took advantage of a Prairiland error to tie the game up in the next inning, but Prairiland had an answer in the bottom half of the inning. An RBI double from Braydan Nichols allowed Prairiland to reclaim the lead, a line drive single by Jameson in the next at-bat drove Nichols home and then Hunter Vaughn scored on a wild pitch to cap the inning off, sending Prairiland into the fourth inning with a 5-2 lead.
“We hit the ball really well as a team today,” Peacock said. “From the top to the bottom of the lineup we did a good job putting the ball in play and getting on base.”
The Patriots showed they also weren’t afraid to play small-ball, with several scoring innings getting started with a well-placed bunt.
“We bunted, we did the little things to really put pressure on them and we executed on it,” Peacock added. “But you know, you can only do those things if guys are finding a way to get on base. So it makes a difference if you do those things and get on base from the very beginning.”
By the top of the fourth inning, Jameson had completely shaken off his shaky first inning and looked absolutely dominant. He struck out the side, making the Grand Saline batters look downright silly at times chasing his offspeed pitches and breaking balls out of the strike zone.
Prairiland added another run in the bottom of the fourth inning to make it a 6-2 ballgame on a Grand Saline. The fifth inning is where the Patriots truly pulled away, though, using an explosion of offense to put up eight runs in the frame and end the game early.
Veal got the scoring kicked off with a line drive to left field, driving in Morrison, who’d reached base in the prior at-bat. A ground-ball that got through the hole by Jordan scored Veal and pushed the score to 8-2 and a deep shot by Blake Lewis that nearly looked like it would leave the park before bouncing off the wall for a two-RBI double gave the Pats a 10-2 lead.
The Patriots pushed the lead to 11-2 on a sacrifice groundout by Nichols, allowing Chris Michael to cross home plate. And the lead reached double figures on an RBI single by Jameson.
“That’s a really good team,” Peacock said of the Indians. “That shows how well we played tonight.”
“This was a great way to start district,” Lewis said with a wide smile. “I think we’re playing at a really high level right now, and I’m just excited for the rest of the season to see what we can accomplish.”
