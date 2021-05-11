Any questions on how the North Lamar Pantherettes would bounce back after losing game one of their area round matchup against Canton were quickly erased in game two. After blowing a 6–2 lead in the final two innings and watching Canton celebrate a 7–6 walk-off win on Friday, North Lamar entered Saturday with their backs against the wall.
Things got off to a rocky start, as Canton scored two runs on a two run homer in the top of the first inning in game two. The Pantherettes quickly answered on their way to a 15–5 win game two.
Noel Rainey got the rally going in the first with a double. Jaycie Hall walked and Rainey scored on a throwing error by the pitcher. Karsyn Iltis got her first RBI on a double to right center.
The next inning Emma Layton started the rally with a single. Macy Richardson singled while Rainey and Hall each walked.
That set the stage for Iltis who took a 2–0 pitch and drove it over the fence in left field for a grand slam. Just like that, North Lamar was up 7–2.
“Jaycie was up and got walked and I thought I’ve got to do something about that because they probably did that intentionally,” Iltis said. “I went up there thinking, ‘my pitch, my pitch.’ I went for it. She left it right where I love it.”
The Pantherettes kept pouring it on, scoring two more in the third and another five runs in the fourth. Besides Iltis’ five RBIs in the second game, Emma Layton added a pair, as did Hall. Layton also found herself on base all four times she went to the plate. She finished with three hits and a walk in the game.
It was Layton’s double in the bottom of the fifth inning that ended the game for North Lamar. McKenzie Dickson started the inning with a single. Kate Rainey moved her to third on a single and then Layton’s double brought Dickson home.
“I like batting nine hole because the lineup turns back over,” Layton said after the game. “It’s nine hole and then Macy (Richardson) and all after her. They never get someone in front of them so I’m glad I get to help with that.”
North Lamar kept the momentum going in game three, as the Pantherettes took no time before getting on the scoreboard.
Richardson opened the game by reaching on an error. Karsyn Iltis advanced her to third base. Sloane Hill doubled to drive in both Richardson and Iltis.
That 2–0 advantage is all they would need as Canton only scored one run the whole game.
North Lamar wouldn’t stop at two, though. In the second inning they added a run thanks to some heads-up running from Kate Rainey. On the first pitch she saw, she hit it to center field. Not slowing down the entire way, she turned the single into a double with her hustle. She moved to third on a Layton groundout and then scored on a passed ball while Richardson was at the plate.
Leading 3–0 in the fourth inning, McKenzie Dickson opened the inning by reaching on an error by the left fielder. Claire Stewart had her third sacrifice bunt of the series that helped move Dickson to second. Emma Layton doubled to score Stewart and extend the lead. After Richardson advanced her to third, another passed ball allowed Layton to score.
That’s all North Lamar would score but that was enough as they knocked off Canton 5–1 to win the series 2–1.
“It was a new day. We had to come in and hit better and get back to what we’ve been practicing and what we’ve worked on since day one,” head coach Ashley Endsley said after the game. “I pick a series for a reason and I’d pick them two out of three every time. We want to be playing next week and we came in with that attitude and mindset and it showed.”
With the series win, North Lamar will move on to the Regional Quarterfinals against Bullard. That series will be played at Rockwall-Heath High School. Game one is Thursday at 6 p.m. Game two will be Friday at 7 p.m. and, if necessary, game three is Saturday at 2 p.m.
