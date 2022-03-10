Whitewright’s batters weren’t just challenged when they faced Prairiland Patriot Caleb Jameson on Tuesday — they were absolutely stymied.
Jameson didn’t allow a single hit, accentuating his team’s 13-1 win with one of the rarest feats a pitcher can achieve.
Whitewright’s lone run came when a baserunner, who reached safely on a walk and then moved into scoring position on a passed ball, scored on a fielder’s choice to get the batter out at first base.
Meanwhile, Prairiland’s own bats were able to shine, with Blake Lewis, Braydan Nichols, Jameson, Brooks Morrison, Jacob Veal, Gage Bankhead, Rylan Berry and Chris Michael all driving in runs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.