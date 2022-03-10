Prairiland Patriots logo clean.psd

Whitewright’s batters weren’t just challenged when they faced Prairiland Patriot Caleb Jameson on Tuesday — they were absolutely stymied.

Jameson didn’t allow a single hit, accentuating his team’s 13-1 win with one of the rarest feats a pitcher can achieve.

Whitewright’s lone run came when a baserunner, who reached safely on a walk and then moved into scoring position on a passed ball, scored on a fielder’s choice to get the batter out at first base.

Meanwhile, Prairiland’s own bats were able to shine, with Blake Lewis, Braydan Nichols, Jameson, Brooks Morrison, Jacob Veal, Gage Bankhead, Rylan Berry and Chris Michael all driving in runs.

Tommy Culkin is sports editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6972 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.

