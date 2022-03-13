Peyton Holland and Brylea Marshall each had dominating performances at the plate, and the Chisum Lady Mustangs got district play off to a perfect start Saturday, downing the Edgewood Lady Bulldogs 11-7.
Edgewood led 2-1 after one inning of play, with Holland scoring in the first on an Edgewood error before giving up two Edgewood runs in the bottom half of the inning.
Then, in the second inning, she gave her team a 3-1 with a two-run homer over the left field wall, and the Lady Mustangs would not trail again.
Chisum added to its lead in that inning when Sophia Rhea’s grounder brought Marshall home.
The Lady Mustangs’ lead grew in the third, when Lilly Williams — who reached base earlier in the inning with a single — scored on a grounder by Maddie Shires.
And it grew even further in the fourth inning, as a Marshall line drive scored Holland and a sacrifice bunt by Rhea scored Marshall.
Edgewood got a run back in the bottom of the fifth inning when a Lady Bulldog grounded into a fielder’s choice, but Chisum had an answer in the top half of the very next inning, with back-to-back triples from Holland and Marshall to open the inning giving Chisum an 8-3 lead, and a Hannah Ford line drive that brought Marshall home just moments later, pushing the score to 9-3.
Chisum’s next runs came in the seventh, when Ford again came through with a big hit, this time scoring Holland and Serena Whatley, giving Chisum an 11-5 lead.
Holland finished the day 4-for-4 at the plate with two RBIs and five runs of her own. Her home run is already her eighth of the season thus far, and though still early in the year, she boasts a batting average of .636.
Marshall joined her with a quartet of hits, and Ford and Williams each contributed multiple hits as well. Shires, Hallie Miller and Whatley contributed hits of their own.
