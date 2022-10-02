The Paris Lady Wildcats brought home the win on Friday, September 30th against Liberty-Eylau in dramatic fashion.
After an overwhelming scoring rush against the Lady Leopards in the first set that ended in a 25-13 set win, they also took the second set, scoring it 25-21. Liberty-Eylau found some momentum in the third set, scoring nine straight points against the Lady Wildcats, bringing the Lady Leopards a 25-21 set win.
Throughout the third set, Paris showed a lot of fight, coming painfully close to the set win after coming back from 21-16 after one point and shaving the gap to just three points at one point late in the set.
The fourth set was a different story, though, going back and forth the whole time, from Paris behind early, to them taking strides and scoring 7 straight to get to 24 points later on in the set.
The set ended in a hard-fought, dramatic volley, which ended in a spike by Asia Johnson to end the game, ultimately giving Paris the 3-1 victory over Liberty-Eylau.
Over the whole game, senior captain Asia Johnson provided energy and excitement for her team, ending the game with 10 kills and 36 attack attempts. She had a number of moments where she not only electrified the team, but the whole crowd, bringing parents and fellow students to their feet cheering.
The Lady Wildcats will take to the road next game against Pittsburg, which will be at 4:30 on October 4th at Pittsburg High School.
After that, on October 7, they will take on district rivals North Lamar at the Paris High gymnasium in a crosstown showdown. That game will be at 4:30 as well.
N. Lamar wins in straigh sets
On Friday, the North Lamar Pantherette varsity volleyball team played in Sulphur Springs, taking on the Lady Wildcats.
The Pantherettes won in straight sets once again, taking the first set 25-21, then going 25-23 and 25-18.
The team has taken two games in a row in straight sets, with last week’s victory over Pittsburg. In the victory, Logan Dority had 10 kills and Lauren Dority collected 13 digs.
The Pantherettes will take on Liberty-Eylau next at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday in a home matchup.
