The Excel Eagles traveled to Franklin to play in the Texas Christian Athletic League state baseball tournament this past week. When all was said and done, they were the last team standing.
The Eagles are a first year baseball program, but for a first year program they didn’t let that hold them back when competing in the TCAL state tournament. The Eagles played three solid games where they run-ruled each opposing team to win the state title.
“It was fun and there was lots of laughing,” Addison Conder said.
In the quarterfinal game the Eagles won by a score of 15-2. The bats were hot as the Eagles were able to put runs on the board in every inning. Luke Kelly and William Kuebler each led the team with two hits. Dalton MacKenzie and Dakota Berquist were able to pick up hits for the team as well.
The semifinals were all Eagles as they smoked the opposing team 17-0 to punch a ticket into the championship game. The Eagles collected eight hits in the game and the entire lineup reached base at least once in the victory.
In the Championship game the Eagles started off by scoring two runs in the first inning when Kelly and Berquist came around to score. The Eagles would then put another run on the board in the third when MacKenzie hit a double that would score Kuebler.
However, it was the fourth inning when the bats really came to life for the Eagles as they scored seven runs in the frame. The Eagles would yet again run-rule another team by a score of 10-0 which gave them the tournament championship.
“It was very exciting, put in a lot of work,” Addison Conder said about being a senior on the team for a first year program.
Kelly hit a perfect 3-for-3, collecting all singles in the championship game. Berquist racked up two hits and Garrett Conder got a hit as well.
The Eagles outscored opponents 42-2 through the three games played and had several athletes named to the all-star team. Kuebler was named tournament MVP and Kelly, Berquist and Rich Sharrock were selected to the 2022 All-Star Team.
