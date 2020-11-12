The high school football regular season is in the books for the state of Texas, but for five Red River Valley schools, there is still more football left to be played. The Paris Wildcats, Chisum Mustangs, Detroit Eagles, Rivercrest Rebels and Cooper Bulldogs all earned spots in the postseason after stellar performances in district play earned them playoff berths.
Paris finished district play as the third seed in District 7-4A D1, with a record of 3-3.
However, due to a two-week hiatus for Covid-19 protocols, two of the Wildcats’ losses came from forfeitures, and the team’s only district loss in a game it actually played came at the hands of the Argyle Eagles, the top-ranked 4A team in the state.
The Wildcats will start their playoff journey today against Dallas-Lincoln, a team that finished second in its district with a 4-1 record.
Paris head coach Steven Hohenberger said after his team’s Nov. 6 loss to Argyle that they were going to prepare for a hard-fought game against the Tigers.
“We’ll put the work in to be ready for Lincoln on Thursday. ... They’re a talented team,” he said.
The Mustangs enter the postseason as the fourth seed in their district. The three teams above them, though — Hooks, Daingerfield and Pewitt — finished the season locked in a three-way tie for first, and are all among the best teams in 3A-2 football in Texas.
Chisum will face West Rusk, a team that went an undefeated 6-0 in district play.
The Eagles finished second in their district, and will take on Chilton, a team that went 2-2 in its district.
The Cooper Bulldogs were crowned district champions on Saturday after finishing district play with a perfect record, and will look to start their postseason off right on Friday when they take the field against Trenton, a team that managed to squeak into the playoffs with a sub-.500 district record, going 2-3 in district play.
“Trenton is dangerous,” Cooper head coach Rod Castorena said. “They’ve got lots of size up front and some guys who can do some real damage. We’re going to prepare for them so we can come out and give it everything we’ve got on Friday.”
Rivercrest’s one district loss came at the hands of the eventual district champion Cooper Bulldogs.
The Rebels will play Collinsville in its first round game, matching up against a team that went 3-2 in district.
