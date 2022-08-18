Everything seemed to be working for the Chisum Lady Mustangs in their Tuesday volleyball game on the road against the Hooks Lady Hornets, and they won 25-13, 25-14, 25-12.
In each set, the Lady Mustangs jumped out to a quick lead and didn’t let go.
“We played extremely well; everyone had a hand in the win,” Chisum head coach Laura Nickerson said.
Nickerson praised the work done by middle blocker Emma Garner, especially in the way she was able to contend with Hooks’ own imposing middle blocker.
“Emma did a good job placing her hits, hitting around her and using angles,” Nickerson said.
Garner finished with a team-best 12 kills to go with four blocks.
Peyton Holland joined her with double-digit kills, racking up 10 of her own, and also finishing with five aces and 12 digs.
“Peyton had some kills where it looked like she was trying to drill a hole in the floor,” Nickerson said with a laugh.
And in what was possibly her best game of her high school career, setter Brooklyn Atnip did a little bit of everything, finishing with nine kills, two blocks, three digs and 12 assists.
“It was just an all-around great game,” Nickerson said. “When this team is on, they’re an extremely fun group.”
Chisum will be on the road Friday, taking on the Bonham Lady Warriors.
Tommy Culkin is managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.
