Everything seemed to be working for the Chisum Lady Mustangs in their Tuesday volleyball game on the road against the Hooks Lady Hornets, and they won 25-13, 25-14, 25-12.

In each set, the Lady Mustangs jumped out to a quick lead and didn’t let go.

Tommy Culkin is managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.

