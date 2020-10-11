The Detroit Eagles utilized a balanced running game on offense and a defense that made key stops when it needed to, and came away with a 1-0 district record Friday, beating the Maud Cardinals 32-26.
Maud jumped out to an early lead after recovering an onside kick to open the game, Detroit quickly responded with a score of its own.
“It was a back-and-forth game for a while there,” head coach Jordan Wood said. “They had a pick-six and brought it back 100 yards on a two point conversion attempt at 12-12 that gave them the 14-12 lead.”
After entering halftime trailing slightly, the team came out with a fire in the second half.
“We played much better in the second half and cleaned a lot of things up,” Wood said. “Our O-line stepped up and we hit the gap and executed.”
Going into the game, the Detroit coaches wanted to evenly distribute offensive plays between quarterback Cloedus Scales, running back Claude Scales and running back Lawton Buchanon. That strategy worked to great effect.
“We thought that if each got 15 carries, we’d be in good shape,” Wood said.
Buchanon led the way, racking up 201 rushing yards and scoring a pair of touchdowns. Cloedus Scales ran for 145 yards and two touchdowns of his own. And brother Claude Scales had 72 yards and a touchdown of his own.
Defensively, Claude Scales had 10 tackles. Buchanon finished with seven, Cloedus Scales had six, and Bradley Parsons had five.
