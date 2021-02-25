Grace Unruh and McKenna Guest combined on a three-hit shutout while fanning 18 batters, and the Prairiland Lady Patriots softball team opened the season with a bang, crushing the Farmerville Lady Farmers 7-0 Tuesday night.
Prairiland’s season was delayed like most schools due to unexpected winter storm that hit the state last week.
“Pitching was pretty solid,” said Prairiland head coach Brian Morris. “Most of the girls had only one practice.”
Farmersville had only five baserunners for the entire contest and none reached third base.
Aggressive base-running led to the first run in the second. It continued as the Lady Patriots played small ball in the third. The Lady Farmers had no answer on how to handle the bunt. The Lamar County squad took advantage as Raley Crawford knocked in a pair with a base hit capping off a four-run outburst.
“(Farmersville) weren’t ready for it,” Morris added.
Crawford finished with four RBI’s leading the Lady Patriots.
Unruh went the first five innings for the win. She recorded 12 strikeouts, walking one and yielding three hits on 97 pitches.
Guest slammed the door by retiring six of seven batters all on strikeouts over the final two frames.
