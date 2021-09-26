Five members of the Paris Junior College baseball team have been selected to play in the Texas-New Mexico Junior College All-Star Game Friday and Saturday, Sept. 24-25, at Dallas Baptist University.
PJC will be represented by outfielders Beau Brewer and Brendan Concannon, infielder Sean Curtis, and pitchers Kainin Morrow and Dalton LeBlanc. All are classified as C-Freshmen.
