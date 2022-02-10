For most of the game, the Honey Grove Lady Warriors and Bland Lady Tigers stayed neck and neck. But as the second half wore on, the Lady Tigers were able to eventually pull away, and the Lady Warriors fell 63-47.
Things started out very promisingly for the Lady Warriors, as steals led to easy transition offense and a 16-14 lead through one quarter. And even as the Lady Tigers jumped ahead in the second quarter, the two teams seemed evenly matched.
Early in the third quarter, however, things started to go south for the Lady Warriors. Bland got on a roll, and Honey Grove found itself struggling to keep up. Within minutes of the start of the second half, the Lady Tigers had built their lead up to eight points. The Lady Warriors would get back within four after a timeout, but were never able to cut the deficit back down to a single possession the remainder of the way.
“We were missing assignments on defense and started panicking a bit on offense once we fell behind,” Honey Grove head coach Dustin Smith said.
A bright spot for the team came in the form of Prisella Reyna, who scored a game-high 27 points in a variety of ways, taking defenders off the dribble to get to the rim and nailing multiple long jumpshots.
Smith thanked the team’s two seniors — Tylar Lane and Aniyah Smith — for the stability they provided the team in a tumultuous year that was complicated by injuries and sickness.
“It’s hard to put into words what they mean to me and this team, but they gave us a sense of stability,” Smith said. “We knew we could rely on them to be consistent when everything around them was inconsistent.”
